Redline Roofing & Coatings Expands Commercial Operations with New Denver Office

Garon Beard- CEO Redline Roofing & Coatings

Redline Roofing & Coatings opens a new Denver office, bringing expert commercial roofing solutions to the Mile High City.

Our new Denver office allows us to serve the local business community with the same exceptional quality and commitment we’ve delivered for years.” — Garon Beard, CEO Redline Roofing & Coatings

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redline Roofing & Coatings, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office at 720 S. Colorado Blvd, Penthouse North, Denver, CO 80246. This expansion enables the company to bring its industry-leading commercial roofing services to the Denver metro area, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses across the United States.Redline Roofing & Coatings specializes in advanced commercial roofing solutions, including:* TPO Roofing: A highly reflective, energy-efficient single-ply membrane that helps reduce cooling costs while offering durability and resistance to UV rays, ozone, and chemicals.* EPDM Roofing: Known for its weather resistance, versatility, and long-lasting performance, EPDM is ideal for flat and low-slope roofs in various climates.* CertainTeed SmartCoat Silicone Roof Coatings: Seamless, waterproof coatings that extend roof life, enhance energy efficiency, and promote sustainability by reducing waste.* Commercial Roof Maintenance Plans: Comprehensive plans that include inspections, cleaning, and repairs to prevent costly damage and ensure warranty compliance.By combining innovative materials with expert craftsmanship, Redline Roofing & Coatings delivers customized roofing systems tailored to protect businesses and minimize long-term costs. The company’s expansion to Denver underscores its dedication to sustainable solutions and superior service.“Our new Denver office allows us to serve the local business community with the same exceptional quality and commitment we’ve delivered for years. We’re thrilled to contribute to the growth and sustainability of this vibrant city.” - Garon Beard, CEOFor more information about Redline Roofing & Coatings or to schedule a consultation, visit www.redlineroofingco.com or contact the Denver office at sales@redlineroofingco.com.About Redline Roofing & Coatings:Redline Roofing & Coatings, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a leader in commercial roofing and coating services. Offering TPO and EPDM roofing systems, silicone roof coatings, and comprehensive maintenance plans, the company is dedicated to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.