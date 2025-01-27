Global Pea Milk Market to Reach USD 289.7 Million by 2035, Driven by a 13.0% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

The global business landscape of pea milk is about to gain a significant traction in the plant based milk industry as the target products are at introductory stage. Several companies are coming up with advertising campaigns and new marketing strategies of participating in the global food events to attracts and increase consumer base. These strategies are not only helping the key manufacturers to increase their market share but also for the overall revenue growth

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pea milk market is projected to reach USD 142.0 million by 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of USD 289.7 million by 2035.

The global pea milk market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for plant-based dairy alternatives. With a heightened focus on health-conscious diets, sustainability, and lactose-free options, pea milk has emerged as a strong competitor in the dairy alternative industry. According to market research, the pea milk sector is expected to witness a robust CAGR, reaching significant revenue milestones by 2035.

Pea milk is derived from yellow peas and offers a high-protein, allergen-free, and sustainable alternative to traditional dairy and other plant-based milks. It boasts essential nutrients, including calcium, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids, making it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers. The increasing awareness of plant-based nutrition and the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies further fuel market expansion.

Several factors contribute to this upward trajectory. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking lactose-free, high-protein alternatives to traditional dairy products. Pea milk, derived from yellow peas, offers a nutritious profile rich in protein and essential amino acids, making it an attractive option for those with dietary restrictions or preferences. Additionally, environmental concerns are prompting consumers to choose sustainable products, and pea milk production has a lower environmental footprint compared to dairy farming.

Manufacturers are responding to these trends by innovating and diversifying their product lines. The market offers a variety of flavored pea milk options, including vanilla, chocolate, and unsweetened variants, catering to a wide range of taste preferences. Companies are also developing fortified versions enriched with vitamins and minerals to enhance nutritional value. For instance, Ripple Foods, a prominent player in the market, offers pea milk products that are fortified with calcium and vitamin D, aiming to provide consumers with a nutritious alternative to dairy milk.

The global industry which focuses on a pea-based milk production has emerged rapidly as the plant-base diet trend increases. Evidently, to gain competitive advantages and increase market shares, firms are investing in new capacities and developing new products. Some companies are taking advantage of the growing vegan and environmentally friendly movement to sell pea milk as a better substitute for traditional dairy products and other plant-based milk producers.

As the consciousness regarding sustainability increases more companies point out the relatively lower environmental cost of peas compared to the production of plant-based milk such as almond or soy. Together with the significant nutritional content of milk produced from peas the latter can successfully take a greater share of the expanding circle of consumers.

The following is one of the leading reasons why there is enhanced consumption of this other type of milk; veganism and plant based diets. With consumers progressively turning vegan or flexitarian, they require milk products that are healthy and free from dairy products.

Pea milk contains far more protein than many other dairy and plant-based milk products and is sometimes even comparable to dairy milk. In addition, its lack of allergens also makes it suitable for lactose intolerants or anyone with nut allergies. The product also contains vitamin and mineral nutrients like calcium and vitamin D like dairy milk plus has no cholesterol and low saturated fats.

In order to meet this demand, it has remained a trend for manufacturers to scale up production rates. Greenfield investments are being made and current production locations are incorporating enhanced production methods that give increased productivity and better quality products.

Also, because the market is highly sensitive to new and novel products, manufacturers are introducing flavoured products and developing new formulations like protein enriched products with attention from sport personalities, products that are rich in nutrients for children and many others.





Key Market Drivers

Surging Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition: The growing shift toward plant-based diets is boosting the adoption of pea milk among vegan and health-conscious consumers. Sustainability Concerns: Compared to dairy milk and other plant-based alternatives, pea milk production requires less water and generates a lower carbon footprint, making it an environmentally friendly choice. Nutritional Superiority: Pea milk contains higher protein content compared to almond, rice, and oat milk, attracting fitness enthusiasts and individuals seeking nutrient-rich dairy alternatives. Expanding Product Innovation: Manufacturers are launching new flavors, fortified variants, and barista-friendly options to enhance consumer appeal and expand their market reach. Growing Retail & E-Commerce Penetration: The availability of pea milk in supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms is increasing accessibility and consumer awareness.



“Industry experts highlight that pea milk’s nutritional profile and environmental benefits will continue to drive market adoption. As consumer preferences shift towards high-protein, dairy-free alternatives, pea milk is emerging as a frontrunner in the plant-based beverage industry. The focus on sustainability and health-conscious eating habits will further boost its market penetration," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Highlights:

The global pea milk market is projected to grow from USD 142.0 million in 2025 to USD 289.7 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.0%.

Increasing demand for lactose-free and vegan milk alternatives is driving market expansion.

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Key players such as Ripple Foods (USA), Sproud (Sweden), and Vly Foods (Germany) are focusing on product innovation and regional expansion.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the market due to the strong presence of plant-based beverage brands and increasing consumer preference for dairy alternatives.

dominates the market due to the strong presence of plant-based beverage brands and increasing consumer preference for dairy alternatives. Europe follows closely, driven by rising veganism and stringent sustainability regulations promoting plant-based consumption.

follows closely, driven by rising veganism and stringent sustainability regulations promoting plant-based consumption. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and lactose intolerance concerns in the region.



Skyrocketing sales of plant based alternatives leveraging the industry

Due to the rise in consciousness level, people are switching towards the vegetarian diet and plant-based products which has also boosted the demand for pea milk. This pea milk is unique from other plant-based milk like almond or soy milk and has high-protein content comparable to milk. This trend is occasioned by the fact that pea milk is naturally free from allergens such as lactose, soy and nuts.

The growth of veganism and a change in diets toward being more flexitarian have also increased this demand and placed pea milk as a functional dairy substitute. The market is witnessing product introduction and brand developments due to customer consciousness moving towards healthier more protein packed products in the plant based beverage sector. This trend is expected to continue as people are turning to pea milk because of its environmental impact as well as its improved nutritional value.

Pea Milk as a Substituting Source of Protein

Pea milk is currently being developed as one of the richest sources of protein in the plant-based milk category, including the protein content of cow’s milk. This makes it a product of choice for consumers who are conscious of the type of protein that they take, athletes, body builders, and other fitness and health conscious individuals coming from the various parts of the globe. To that we can add that with more popularity of protein-based diets, pea milk with all the complete amino acid set is quite a valuable addition to the diets aimed at the muscle tissue recovery and overall well-being.

Companies are positioning pea milk for the consumers to act as better sources of protein than animal products. This trend is not as prevalent in the sports nutrition market as the use of pea milk as a base, ingredients in protein shakes and meal replacements. Growing consumer trends toward high protein alternative and sustainable livestock products has brought popularity of pea-protein milk to the forefront.

Rising Allergen-Free Appeal by consumers elevating the innovation

Pea milk is a novel category of milks, it does not contain some of the most prevalent allergens that are found in alternatives such as almond, soy, and other milks. Since the number of people with food allergies and sensitivities continues to grow, the social trend towards products free from allergens is increasing. Pea milk meets the needs of various dietary restrictions as it does not contain the main proteins found in traditional milk, lactose, nuts or soy.

It is gradually being embraced by schools, hospitals and other public institutions where products free from allergens are very critical in meal preparation for learners and patients. This has made the pea milk useful for everyone in different families and every person who has such different diets as vegan, lactose-intolerant or diabetic. The fact that pea milk is utterly free from allergens makes it an ideal product in its current and emerging markets especially in areas where food safety and the inclusion of people with restricted diets is of paramount importance.

Investment Opportunities & Future Outlook

The pea milk industry presents lucrative opportunities for investors and businesses aiming to capitalize on the rising demand for plant-based dairy alternatives. Innovations in flavor development, fortified nutrition, and functional beverages will further drive market expansion. With consumer preferences shifting toward health and sustainability, the pea milk market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, making it a key segment in the evolving plant-based beverage industry.

Competitive landscape

In a competitive market, major players are doing their best to attract consumers to the plant-based milk segment. Companies such as Ripple Foods, Nestle, and Sproud have been at the forefront of this development of pea milk products.

Ripple Foods, based in the USA, has taken the lead in this segment by introducing protein-enriched pea milk and improving with other plant-based nutrients, including calcium and vitamin D. The emphasis on sustainability and allergen-free alternatives has been of interest to consumers who are conscious of health and environmentally aware.

Additionally, Nestle has entered the market through its plant-based product lines, scaling its pea milk offerings globally, using its distribution network and brand recognition. Key players in this market focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion to gain market share.

For example, Sproud, a Sweden-based firm, focuses more on developing neutral-tasting pea milk, with the capability of blending seamlessly with beverages such as coffee, and more targeting baristas and café culture.

Emerging Startups

Startups such as Plant Veda and Milkadamia are entering the pea milk arena with distinctiveness. For example, Plant Veda is an innovation hub of functional beverages coming from Canada and is using its pea milk products combined with probiotics and superfoods. The product positioning strategy allows their offerings not only as an alternative to dairy but also wellness-oriented.

Meanwhile, Milkadamia has expanded its line specifically with pea milk, focusing on sustainability and regenerative agriculture. It uses its ethical branding and eco-friendly image to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. These startups are operating by responding to real consumers' needs, from clean labels to sustainability.





Key Market Players

Ripple Foods

Sproud

Bolthouse Farms

Snappea Foods

Qwrkee Foods Ltd

Devon Garden Foods

VLY Foods

Nestle SA

Freedom Foods

Mighty Pea

Growing Popularity of Pea Milk in Functional Beverages in USA

In the country, for instance, there is growing shifted towards adding pea-based milk in functional beverages. With beverage consumers especially those within the health-conscious group looking for beverages that offer more than hydration value, manufacturers are combining the pea-based milk with functional ingredients like probiotics, adaptogens, and plant-based proteins. Pea milk that is wealthy in protein and free of allergens that are well-known today is an ideal candidate for this category of functional beverages.

These functional drinks target the consumers who are in look for foods and beverages that has lot of boosted up energy a muscular rebuildment. Pea milk is used for protein shakes, meal replacement drinks, and energy drinks, new platforms for its growth. As the global trend on taking plant-based protein continues to rise for everyday foods and functional foods the USA remains a strategic market for pea-based milk for functional beverages.

Demand for Sustainability Driving Pea Milk Growth in Germany

Currently in Germany the culture of sustainability and conscious consumption has prompted the consumption of pea-based milk. The consumers in Germany are rather conscious about the ecological footprint of the food products and thus, the milk produced from peas, which takes fewer resources to manufacture than almond or soy milk.

As a direct result of the country’s focus on both sight reduction of carbon footprints as well as advocacy for plant-rich diets, pea-based milk has found its place in both the retail and foodservice settings. Further, the preference toward ‘local sourcing’ in Germany has been a factor towards advocating for more pea based products as peas are locally sustainable in Europe.

This is in line with the current trend in the consumers’ preferences for environmentally friendly products thus making pea based milk one of the firm’s strategic products in the environmentally friendly plant based beverage market.

Pea Milk as a Protein Alternative in Plant-Based Diets in Russia

In Russia, there is growing trend in using vegetables in foods thus the push for products with high protein content such as pea milk. Since now more and more Russians start their flexible diets or switch to vegan diet the need of tasty and at the same time protein meals is increasing. Soy milk is turning out to be popular because of its higher protein content as compared to other plant based milks like almond milk or rice milk.

The Russian consumer, especially in large cities, notes an opportunity to make a perfect choice of pea-based milk that can help conclude a diet without involving animal-based foods. Therefore, due to its nutritional value and ease of access, the product fits well within the trend of a plant based diet for the conscious and enthusiastic clients. This trend raises awareness about the consumption of pea-based milk as a functional, protein drink within Russia’s developing market for plant-based milk.

Pea Milk Market Segmentation

By Flavor:

In terms of flavor, the market is segmented into original flavored, vanilla flavored, chocolate flavored, and barista flavored.

By Packaging Material:

In terms of packaging material, the market is segmented into tetra packs and PET bottles.

By End-User:

In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into individual consumers, HoReCa, and gyms & cafés.

By Sales Channel:

In terms of sales channel, the market is segmented into brick & mortar stores and online retail channel.

By Region:

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Der weltweite Erbsenmilchmarkt wird bis 2025 voraussichtlich 142,0 Mio. USD erreichen und wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 13,0 % wachsen und bis 2035 eine Bewertung von 289,7 Mio. USD erreichen.

Der globale Erbsenmilchmarkt verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach pflanzlichen Milchalternativen angetrieben wird. Mit einem verstärkten Fokus auf gesundheitsbewusste Ernährung, Nachhaltigkeit und laktosefreie Optionen hat sich Erbsenmilch zu einem starken Konkurrenten in der Milchalternativenindustrie entwickelt. Laut Marktforschung wird erwartet, dass der Erbsenmilchsektor eine robuste CAGR verzeichnen und bis 2035 bedeutende Umsatzmeilensteine erreichen wird.

Erbsenmilch wird aus gelben Erbsen gewonnen und bietet eine proteinreiche, allergenfreie und nachhaltige Alternative zu herkömmlichen Milchprodukten und anderen pflanzlichen Milchprodukten. Es enthält essentielle Nährstoffe wie Kalzium, Eisen und Omega-3-Fettsäuren, was es zu einer bevorzugten Wahl bei gesundheitsbewussten Verbrauchern macht. Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für pflanzliche Ernährung und die steigende Prävalenz von Laktoseintoleranz und Milchallergien treiben die Marktexpansion weiter voran.

Mehrere Faktoren tragen zu diesem Aufwärtstrend bei. Gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher suchen zunehmend nach laktosefreien, proteinreichen Alternativen zu herkömmlichen Milchprodukten. Erbsenmilch, die aus gelben Erbsen gewonnen wird, bietet ein Nährwertprofil, das reich an Proteinen und essentiellen Aminosäuren ist, was sie zu einer attraktiven Option für Menschen mit diätetischen Einschränkungen oder Vorlieben macht. Darüber hinaus veranlassen Umweltbedenken die Verbraucher, sich für nachhaltige Produkte zu entscheiden, und die Erbsenmilchproduktion hat im Vergleich zur Milchwirtschaft einen geringeren ökologischen Fußabdruck.

Die Hersteller reagieren auf diese Trends, indem sie ihre Produktlinien erneuern und diversifizieren. Der Markt bietet eine Vielzahl von aromatisierten Erbsenmilchoptionen, darunter Vanille, Schokolade und ungesüßte Varianten, die eine breite Palette von Geschmackspräferenzen abdecken. Die Unternehmen entwickeln auch angereicherte Versionen, die mit Vitaminen und Mineralstoffen angereichert sind, um den Nährwert zu erhöhen. Zum Beispiel bietet Ripple Foods, ein führender Akteur auf dem Markt, Erbsenmilchprodukte an, die mit Kalzium und Vitamin D angereichert sind, um den Verbrauchern eine nahrhafte Alternative zu Milch zu bieten.

Wichtige Markttreiber

1. Steigende Nachfrage nach pflanzlicher Ernährung: Die zunehmende Verlagerung hin zu einer pflanzlichen Ernährung fördert die Akzeptanz von Erbsenmilch bei veganen und gesundheitsbewussten Verbrauchern.

2. Nachhaltigkeitsbedenken: Im Vergleich zu Milch und anderen pflanzlichen Alternativen benötigt die Erbsenmilchproduktion weniger Wasser und erzeugt einen geringeren CO2-Fußabdruck, was sie zu einer umweltfreundlichen Wahl macht.

3. Ernährungsphysiologische Überlegenheit: Erbsenmilch enthält im Vergleich zu Mandel-, Reis- und Hafermilch einen höheren Proteingehalt und zieht Fitnessbegeisterte und Personen an, die nährstoffreiche Milchalternativen suchen.

4. Erweiterung der Produktinnovation: Hersteller bringen neue Geschmacksrichtungen, angereicherte Varianten und Barista-freundliche Optionen auf den Markt, um die Attraktivität für die Verbraucher zu erhöhen und ihre Marktreichweite zu erweitern.

5. Wachsende Durchdringung von Einzelhandel und E-Commerce: Die Verfügbarkeit von Erbsenmilch in Supermärkten, Fachgeschäften und Online-Plattformen erhöht die Zugänglichkeit und das Bewusstsein der Verbraucher.

"Branchenexperten betonen, dass das Nährwertprofil und die Umweltvorteile von Erbsenmilch die Marktakzeptanz weiter vorantreiben werden. Da sich die Präferenzen der Verbraucher hin zu proteinreichen, milchfreien Alternativen verlagern, entwickelt sich Erbsenmilch zu einem Vorreiter in der pflanzlichen Getränkeindustrie. Der Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und gesundheitsbewusste Essgewohnheiten wird die Marktdurchdringung weiter steigern", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wichtige Highlights:

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der weltweite Erbsenmilchmarkt von 142,0 Mio. USD im Jahr 2025 auf 289,7 Mio. USD im Jahr 2035 wachsen wird, bei einer CAGR von 13,0 %.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach laktosefreien und veganen Milchalternativen treibt die Marktexpansion voran.

Nordamerika dominiert den Markt, gefolgt von Europa und dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum.

Wichtige Akteure wie Ripple Foods (USA), Sproud (Schweden) und Vly Foods (Deutschland) konzentrieren sich auf Produktinnovationen und regionale Expansion.

Regionale Einblicke

Nordamerika dominiert den Markt aufgrund der starken Präsenz von Getränkemarken auf pflanzlicher Basis und der zunehmenden Präferenz der Verbraucher für Milchalternativen.

dominiert den Markt aufgrund der starken Präsenz von Getränkemarken auf pflanzlicher Basis und der zunehmenden Präferenz der Verbraucher für Milchalternativen. Europa folgt dicht dahinter, angetrieben von zunehmendem Veganismus und strengen Nachhaltigkeitsvorschriften, die den pflanzlichen Konsum fördern.

folgt dicht dahinter, angetrieben von zunehmendem Veganismus und strengen Nachhaltigkeitsvorschriften, die den pflanzlichen Konsum fördern. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der asiatisch-pazifische Raum das schnellste Wachstum verzeichnen wird, das durch die Urbanisierung, sich ändernde Ernährungspräferenzen und Bedenken hinsichtlich Laktoseintoleranz in der Region angeheizt wird.



Investitionsmöglichkeiten & Zukunftsaussichten

Die Erbsenmilchindustrie bietet lukrative Möglichkeiten für Investoren und Unternehmen, die von der steigenden Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Milchalternativen profitieren wollen. Innovationen in den Bereichen Geschmacksentwicklung, angereicherte Ernährung und funktionelle Getränke werden die Marktexpansion weiter vorantreiben. Da sich die Verbraucherpräferenzen in Richtung Gesundheit und Nachhaltigkeit verschieben, wird erwartet, dass der Erbsenmilchmarkt seinen Aufwärtstrend fortsetzen wird, was ihn zu einem Schlüsselsegment in der sich entwickelnden pflanzlichen Getränkeindustrie macht.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

In einem wettbewerbsintensiven Markt tun die großen Akteure ihr Bestes, um die Verbraucher für das Segment der pflanzlichen Milch zu gewinnen. Unternehmen wie Ripple Foods, Nestlé und Sproud waren an vorderster Front bei dieser Entwicklung von Erbsenmilchprodukten.

Ripple Foods, mit Sitz in den USA, hat durch die Einführung von proteinangereicherter Erbsenmilch und die Verbesserung mit anderen pflanzlichen Nährstoffen, einschließlich Kalzium und Vitamin D, die Führung in diesem Segment übernommen. Die Betonung von Nachhaltigkeit und allergenfreien Alternativen ist für Verbraucher interessant, die gesundheits- und umweltbewusst sind.

Darüber hinaus ist Nestlé mit seinen pflanzlichen Produktlinien in den Markt eingetreten und hat sein Angebot an Erbsenmilch weltweit ausgeweitet, indem es sein Vertriebsnetz und seine Markenbekanntheit nutzt. Die Hauptakteure auf diesem Markt konzentrieren sich auf Produktinnovationen, strategische Partnerschaften und Expansion, um Marktanteile zu gewinnen.

Sproud, ein in Schweden ansässiges Unternehmen, konzentriert sich beispielsweise mehr auf die Entwicklung von neutral schmeckender Erbsenmilch, die sich nahtlos mit Getränken wie Kaffee kombinieren lässt, und zielt mehr auf Baristas und die Café-Kultur ab.

Aufstrebende Startups

Startups wie Plant Veda und Milkadamia betreten die Erbsenmilch-Arena mit Eigenständigkeit. Plant Veda zum Beispiel ist ein Innovationszentrum für funktionelle Getränke aus Kanada und verwendet seine Erbsenmilchprodukte in Kombination mit Probiotika und Superfoods. Die Produktpositionierungsstrategie ermöglicht es, ihre Angebote nicht nur als Alternative zu Milchprodukten, sondern auch wellnessorientiert anzubieten.

In der Zwischenzeit hat Milkadamia sein Sortiment speziell um Erbsenmilch erweitert und setzt dabei auf Nachhaltigkeit und regenerative Landwirtschaft. Das Unternehmen nutzt sein ethisches Branding und sein umweltfreundliches Image, um umweltbewusste Verbraucher anzusprechen. Diese Start-ups gehen auf die Bedürfnisse der Verbraucher ein, von sauberen Etiketten bis hin zu Nachhaltigkeit.

Wichtige Marktteilnehmer

Ripple Lebensmittel

Stolz

Bolthouse Bauernhöfe

Snappea Lebensmittel

Qwrkee Foods GmbH

Devon Garden Foods

VLY Lebensmittel

Nestlé SA

Freiheit Lebensmittel

Mächtige Erbse

Segmentierung des Erbsenmilchmarktes

Nach Geschmacksrichtung:

In Bezug auf den Geschmack ist der Markt in Originalgeschmack, Vanillegeschmack, Schokoladengeschmack und Barista-Geschmack unterteilt.

Nach Verpackungsmaterial:

In Bezug auf das Verpackungsmaterial ist der Markt in Tetrapacks und PET-Flaschen unterteilt.

Nach Endbenutzer:

In Bezug auf den Endverbraucher ist der Markt in einzelne Verbraucher, HoReCa sowie Fitnessstudios und Cafés unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

In Bezug auf den Vertriebskanal ist der Markt in stationäre Geschäfte und Online-Einzelhandelskanäle unterteilt.

Nach Region:

In Bezug auf die Region ist der Markt in Nordamerika, Europa, den asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, Lateinamerika sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika unterteilt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

