United Development Funding Income Fund V Announces Distributions for Q1 2025

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding Income Fund V (“UDF V”) announced today that on January 23, 2025, its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $2.37 per share payable on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2025.

About United Development Funding Income Fund V

United Development Funding Income Fund V is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF V was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF V can be found on its website at www.udfincomefundv.com. UDF V may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

1-800-859-9338

investorrelations@umth.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.