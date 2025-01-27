Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Introduce Brand New Turtle Cookies and Ice Cream, Made With SNICKERS®

Dessert Franchises Kick off 2025 on a Sweet Note with Beloved Candy Brand

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands ’ sister companies - Great American Cookies , the Original Cookie Cake franchise, and Marble Slab Creamery , the homemade small-batch ice cream franchise, are proud to announce their latest offerings – Turtle Cookies and Ice Cream Made with the iconic Mars brand, SNICKERS. Beginning today through April 27, fans can enjoy a new twist on their favorite treats from Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery at both co-branded and standalone locations.

The new cookie and ice cream offerings are a celebration of all things SNICKERS – featuring the chewy nougat, rich caramel and crunchy nuts in a totally innovative way. Great American Cookies’ Turtle Cookie Made with SNICKERS features a chocolate cookie dough baked with caramel, pecans and chopped SNICKERS. Turtle Ice Cream is prepared with Marble Slab’s classic Chocolate Ice Cream, then combined with chopped pecans, caramel sauce, and chopped SNICKERS.

"To start the new year, we are excited to introduce two new sweet treats featuring one of the most beloved candy bars of all time, SNICKERS,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “Just like SNICKERS, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are satisfyingly delicious. This partnership speaks to our commitment to innovation and aligning with buzzworthy brands who continue to push the envelope.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com . For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-In philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com .



ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including Ben’s Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.