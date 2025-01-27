DP World Posorja: Ecuador’s Leading Port in 2024

Record-breaking growth, global recognition, and sustainability initiatives drive DP World's success in 2024.

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, reinforced its position as a cornerstone of Ecuador’s trade infrastructure in 2024. DP World Posorja emerged as the nation’s top-performing port, achieving a record throughput of 955,728 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and securing the largest market share in the country’s port sector.

This achievement underscores DP World Posorja’s critical role in enhancing Ecuador’s connectivity to global markets and reflects the company’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

Key Achievements in 2024

Global Recognition : In May, the World Bank ranked DP World Posorja as the third most efficient port in Latin America and the Caribbean and the 37th globally in its Container Port Performance Index. This recognition highlights the terminal’s advanced equipment, safety standards, and operational efficiency.

: In May, the World Bank ranked DP World Posorja as the third most efficient port in Latin America and the Caribbean and the 37th globally in its Container Port Performance Index. This recognition highlights the terminal’s advanced equipment, safety standards, and operational efficiency. Mega-Vessel Handling : In September, DP World Posorja welcomed the APL Fullerton, the largest vessel to ever call at an Ecuadorian port. Measuring 397.88 meters and capable of carrying 17,292 TEUs, the vessel’s arrival showcased the terminal’s ability to handle large-scale operations and reinforced Ecuador’s position in global shipping routes.

: In September, DP World Posorja welcomed the APL Fullerton, the largest vessel to ever call at an Ecuadorian port. Measuring 397.88 meters and capable of carrying 17,292 TEUs, the vessel’s arrival showcased the terminal’s ability to handle large-scale operations and reinforced Ecuador’s position in global shipping routes. New Shipping Line Partnerships : The addition of Maersk to DP World Posorja’s roster in January significantly expanded Ecuador’s connections to major markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This partnership boosted trade volumes and solidified the terminal’s status as a key hub for international commerce.

: The addition of Maersk to DP World Posorja’s roster in January significantly expanded Ecuador’s connections to major markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This partnership boosted trade volumes and solidified the terminal’s status as a key hub for international commerce. Innovative Logistics Solutions: The Logistics Park in Posorja continues to enhance supply chain efficiency by driving value-added services for industries such as automotive, textiles, and beverages. The park’s direct connection to the port has streamlined operations for customers.

Sustainability and Community Impact

Aligned with its global commitment to sustainability, DP World Posorja completed a major mangrove restoration initiative in November. The project involved planting 250,000 mangrove seedlings across 105 hectares in El Morro and Isla Puná, capturing 50,719 tons of CO2 and directly benefiting more than 160 members of local fishing groups.

On the social front, DP World Posorja advanced education and workforce development initiatives. Programs such as “Operators of the Future” and the Academic Unit for Technical and Technological Training, developed in collaboration with ESPOL, promoted gender equality and transformed technical education. The second cohort of these initiatives launched in 2024, further strengthening ties with the local community in Guayaquil.

Future Expansion

To meet growing demand and accommodate larger vessels, DP World Posorja is preparing to expand its berth capacity. By 2026, the port will add a second berth, increasing total berth length to 700 meters and enabling the simultaneous handling of two post-panamax vessels at full capacity.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia, said: “Our 2024 results highlight the unwavering dedication of our team and our strategic vision for connecting Ecuador to the world. As we expand and innovate, we remain committed to driving progress in the country’s foreign trade and positioning Ecuador as a key player in global shipping routes.”

DP World Posorja’s continued focus on operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation underpins its leadership in Ecuador’s logistics industry. These achievements contribute to the broader development of the Americas region, reinforcing Ecuador’s role in the global trade landscape.

