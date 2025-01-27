Drake Hyde Wins Inaugural LOOT8™ /Bob Kingsley Acoustic Alley Singer-Songwriter Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOOT8, Inc. (LOOT8™), a wholly owned Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC.GRHI) subsidiary, announces that Drake Hyde Won ! He is the first-ever champion of the 2025 LOOT8/Bob Kingsley Acoustic Alley Singer-Songwriter Contest. The contest's success reveals a new and exciting medium for music on LOOT8's™ platform . The success of this contest has music executives and LOOT8's™ Management looking into more events that can utilize the platform, giving music artists an amazing outlet to roll out songs and feature their talents. LOOT8™ seeks to integrate a new standard in music production and recording media.

Hyde will showcase his talent at CRS (Country Radio Seminar) - Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley on February 20, 2025, in Nashville, opening for an exceptional lineup featuring country music stars Rhett Akins, Tyler Hubbard, and Old Dominion .





The inaugural competition, hosted on the LOOT8 platform , unfolded over four nights of performances, featuring 12 of country music's most promising emerging artists. Hyde earned top honors in an impressive final round against outstanding finalists Presley Tennant, Faith Schueler, and Bobby Scott.



"The 2025 LOOT8/Bob Kingsley Acoustic Alley Singer-Songwriter Contest proved the platform's purpose - to help creators and artists monetize their talent regardless of their social media reach. Thousands of fans came to watch and vote for their favorite singer-songwriters," said Anthony Denkinger , LOOT8™ CEO. "Drake Hyde has proven exceptional himself, and we're excited to welcome him to the Acoustic Alley stage."



The February 20, 2025 , show at Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley promises an unforgettable evening of country music, bringing together established stars and fresh talent.



For those interested in learning more about the 2025 LOOT8/Bob Kingsley Acoustic Alley Singer-Songwriter Contest and future events, contact info@loot8.i o and LOOT8, Inc.- www.loot8.io .

About Country Radio Seminar (CRS ):

Country Radio Seminar is an annual event hosted by Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB), Inc., a 501c3 non-profit industry service organization responsible for staging the annual, three-day educational event which gathers key business leaders in various radio and music industry fields, featuring presentations on best business practices, emerging technology, personal career development, and new music showcases - https://www.countryradioseminar.com/

About LOOT8, Inc. :



LOOT8, Inc. (LOOT8™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI), is a Web3-based content platform that empowers creators to take control of their content and monetization strategies. LOOT8™ is an innovative enterprise-level content management platform, redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era, integrating a suite of advanced tools; the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement, a community of "SuperFans." LOOT8's™ platform seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it's adaptable across events like concerts, conferences, and sports. Through innovative technology and creator-first policies, LOOT8™ is reshaping the future of digital content creation and distribution. Available in the App Store , Google Play Store , and in the browser - https://loot8.io/ .



About Gold Rock Holdings, Inc . (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI):

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI), with a strong focus on innovation and practical applications of AI, GRHI continues to develop cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide. The Company's K Project Division provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, specializing in advanced language processing and real-time translation technologies. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary LOOT8, Inc. (LOOT8™ ) (loot8.io) focuses on innovation in the rapidly evolving world of AI, digital assets, and blockchain technology while redefining content management. The Company's dedicated and experienced management team seeks to find unique and cutting-edge technologies in the AI sector. The corporate YouTube video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV1q6as88Fo&t=1s . Websites: Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) - https://www.goldrockholdings.com/ ; K Project - https://kproject.ai/ & LOOT8, Inc. https://loot8.io/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, including the Company's filings disclosed at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Anthony Denkinger

Chief Executive Officer

LOOT8, Inc. (LOOT8™)

Email: info@loot8.io

https://loot8.io/

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc.

https://www.goldrockholdings.com/

757-306-6090

