Ilham Aliyev received credentials of Guinea's newly appointed ambassador

AZERBAIJAN, January 27 - On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Oumar Kande, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea.

Ambassador Kande presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev engaged in a conversation with the ambassador.

The President expressed hope that political and economic relations between the two countries would continue to develop successfully. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Guinea have been active and successful partners within a number of international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. The Azerbaijani President expressed confidence that the mutually supportive relations between the two countries would further strengthen. The head of state also emphasized the importance of identifying attractive areas for collaboration.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that many African students are pursuing education in Azerbaijan, and that Azerbaijan offers scholarship programs for students from member states of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He emphasized that Guinean students could benefit from these opportunities as well.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has shared its ASAN and DOST service experiences with several countries and highlighted the possibility of cooperation with Guinea in this field as well.

Expressing gratitude for the kind words, the ambassador conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Guinea, Mamady Doumbouya, to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to pass on his regards to the President of Guinea.

On behalf of the President of Guinea and the people of his country, Ambassador Oumar Kande extended condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan regarding the plane crash.

Oumar Kande expressed his country's interest in realizing cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas and conveyed hope for the establishment of a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. He noted that this, in turn, would contribute to advancing joint initiatives, particularly within the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. Expressing satisfaction with the relations within international organizations, the ambassador emphasized the good opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the education, mining, and e-government sectors.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of establishing direct links between the two countries’ relevant economic institutions, exploring prospects for economic cooperation, and exchanging delegations to further develop the economic sector.