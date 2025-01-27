Rackspace Technology and Dubai Health Partner to Explore Establishing a Healthcare Digital Hub

Mr. Atif Al-Braiki: The Digital Hub will utilize AI and cloud technologies to provide Dubai Health with tailored solutions, enabling us to further optimize our operations and improve patient outcomes

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology solutions company, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dubai Health to explore the establishment of a Healthcare Digital Hub. The new partnership underscores Dubai Health's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance patient care.

Atif Al-Braiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer of Dubai Health, commented: “We are grateful for this partnership with Rackspace Technology, which reflects our commitment to leveraging digital innovation to enhance healthcare delivery. The tailored solutions provided by the Digital Hub will enable Dubai Health to further optimize our operations, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

The Digital Hub will leverage cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to optimize operational efficiency and enable innovative solutions for Dubai Health and its partners. This initiative underscores Rackspace Technology's commitment to advancing healthcare solutions in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

"Partnering with Dubai Health is a significant step for Rackspace Technology, aligning us with one of the most respected healthcare institutions in the region," said Amar Maletira, Rackspace Technology, Chief Executive Officer. "This MOU marks a pivotal moment in Rackspace’s growth strategy in the MEA region and demonstrates our ability to foster partnerships that drive impactful change within the healthcare industry.”

