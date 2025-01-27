NEWTON GOLF Company Provides Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full Year 2024

CAMARILLO, CA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWTON GOLF Company (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, reports preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 (three months ended December 31, 2024) and full year of 2024 ahead of its quarterly filing.

Financial Highlights

Revenue is expected to be between $1.1 million - $1.3 million in 4Q24, an increase of 882% at the midpoint of the range from revenue of $117,000 in 4Q23

Gross margin is expected to increase from 36% in 4Q23 to 72-74% in 4Q24, driven by increased sales and efficiencies in the manufacturing process in calendar 2024

Full year 2024 revenue is expected to increase from $349,000 in fiscal 2023 to $3.4 million - $3.6 million, representing almost 10-fold growth

Full year 2024 gross margin is expected to increase from 35% in fiscal 2023 to 65-67%, driven by increased volume in manufacturing in calendar 2024

2024 Corporate Highlights

Announced a complete rebranding of the Company to NEWTON GOLF Company

Launched the Newton Fairway Motion shafts

Launched the new Newton Gravity premium putter line through the introduction of five new putter models

Expanded the Company’s global presence with the launch of the Newton Motion shafts in 50 of Japan’s largest golf retail locations

Increased the number of golf professionals using the Newton Motion Shafts on the PGA TOUR Champions from less than five at the beginning of 2024 to 34 at the end of 2024

Executed successful digital campaigns with high return on ad spending that were instrumental in the Company’s revenue growth

Closed on $9.1 million in financings to support the Company’s strategic growth

Introduced new advanced performance shafts for higher swing speeds in January 2025

NEWTON GOLF Executive Chairman Greg Campbell commented, “Our expected improved results in 4Q24 and full year 2024 is reflective of the growing acceptance of our unique technology and design elements in our putters and replacement shafts. We recognized significantly increased sales of our NEWTON Motion replacement shafts throughout 2024 from both professional and recreational golfers, and we expect that momentum to continue in 2025. Despite it being generally off season for golf, we were pleased with our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and we look forward to improved gross margin performance as we scale production and bring down unit cost.”

This press release contains preliminary estimated financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the financial results may change as a result of management’s continued review. The preliminary financial information included in this press release reflects the Company's current estimates based on information available as of the date of this press release and has been prepared by Company management. This preliminary financial and operational information should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements and is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future periods. This preliminary financial and operational information could be impacted by the effects of financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments.

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.newtongolfco.com or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

