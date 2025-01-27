Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Named Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® Ranking

DURANGO, Colo., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples and other confectionery products since 1981. The Company was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees.

“We are honored to once again be recognized in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of RMCF. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our franchise partners, and the loyalty of our customers. It highlights the progress we’ve made through operational improvements and the collaborative partnership we share with our franchisees. As we continue to execute our strategic priorities, we remain committed to delivering value across our franchise system and building a brand that resonates with customers, franchisees and shareholders alike.”

Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine, added, “The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It’s really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of. “This year’s honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”



In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands as of January 14, 2025.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

