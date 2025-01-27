Pickup Trucks Market Expected to Reach USD 353.07 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global pickup truck market size was valued at USD 219.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 231.81 billion in 2025 to reach USD 353.07 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickup trucks have evolved from being utility vehicles to advanced technology within the formation of versatile and powerful vehicles for professional purposes as well as for recreation. Equipped with the latest technological advancements, these vehicles have more features such as enhanced safety features, improved fuel efficiencies, and connectivity options that are suitable for an urban and rural marketplace. Its general changing preference toward off-road and spacious vehicles with a higher payload has led to massive growth, especially in regions that require higher off-road or heavy-load usage.

Market Dynamics

Advancements in vehicle technology and safety features drive the global market

The integration of advanced vehicle technologies and safety features is significantly transforming the pickup truck market. Features once reserved for luxury SUVs, such as lane assistance, blind-spot monitoring, and driver assistance systems, are now becoming standard in many pickup models. This shift not only enhances safety but also makes pickups more attractive to commercial users who prioritize reliability and protection in their daily operations.

For instance, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma introduced a range of innovative safety technologies, including automatic emergency braking, a 360-degree camera system, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.

These advancements have contributed to the model's increased market share, appealing to consumers who seek both high performance and superior safety in their pickup trucks.

Expansion of charging infrastructure for electric trucks creates tremendous opportunities

The growth of charging infrastructure is essential for the widespread adoption of electric trucks, especially in regions like North America and Europe. Significant investments are being made, such as Electrify America's partnership with NFI Industries to create the largest heavy-duty electric truck charging network in the U.S. This initiative aims to install over 34 ultra-fast DC chargers by the end of 2023, supporting NFI’s transition to a fully electric fleet and enhancing the practicality of electric pickups in logistics.

The California Air Resources Board is also contributing by funding projects promoting electric vehicle adoption. Electrify America has plans to expand its network further, with a goal of more than 1,800 ultra-fast charging stations and 10,000 chargers by 2025. These infrastructure developments, backed by government support, are crucial for making electric pickups a viable choice for both consumers and businesses, helping to drive the shift toward sustainable transportation.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global pickup truck market, driven by a significant revenue contribution from the region. The U.S. is home to leading manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Honda Motors, which play a pivotal role in advancing the market. The region benefits from a sound economy, high disposable income, and robust government regulations governing truck usage.

Both the U.S. and Canada have witnessed a surge in truck ownership, supported by future electric vehicle (EV) plans and the strong demand for pickup vehicles from a well-established commercial sector. Moreover, North America's culture of favoring larger vehicles and a high concentration of major manufacturers headquartered in the U.S., including Ford, General Motors, and FCA, further propel market growth.

Key Highlights

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into light-duty vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles, compact pickup trucks, off-road pickup trucks, and others. The light-duty vehicle segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on fuel type, the market is categorized into diesel, petrol, electric, and others. The diesel segment leads the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on drivetrain, the market is segmented into rear-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, and front-wheel drive. The four-wheel drive segment holds the largest market share.

North America is the most significant global market shareholder.

Competitive Players

Stellantis N.V. Ford Motor Company Toyota Motor Corp. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Volkswagen Group Tata Motors Ltd. Ashok Leyland Ltd. General Motors Company Hyundai Motor Company Suzuki Motor Corp. Kia Corporation Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Nevo, a sub-brand of Changan Automobile, launched the E07, a versatile SUV that can be transformed into a pickup truck. This innovative vehicle aims to address the heavily restricted pickup truck segment in China. The E07, which follows Nevo's first SUV, the Q05, is available in both extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) versions. Its key selling point is its transformability, enhancing load capacity and user versatility.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Light-duty Vehicle

Heavy-duty Vehicle

Compact Pickup Trucks

Off-Road Pickup Trucks

Others

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Petrol

Electric

Others

By Drivetrain

Rear-Wheel Drive

Four-Wheel Drive

Front-Wheel Drive

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

