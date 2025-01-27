Navigating Opportunities and Risks in Web3 Investment: Bybit at Invest Web3 Forum





Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has been rising to the challenge of shifts in the global regulatory landscape to capture AI opportunities in Web3, Bybit Web3’s Jase Zhang said at a panel at the Invest Web3 Forum in Dubai on Jan. 16, 2025.

The panel navigated the status quo of Web3 investment landscape, exploring the intersection of Web3 and AI technologies and how the convergence could take the sector forward. During the 30-minute discussion moderated by Glass Ventures Managing Partner Cinderella Amar, Law Blocks Co-Founder Ashish Baphana, and Bybit Web3 Product Manager Jase Zhang, the panelists exchanged insights on high-growth areas within Web3, and shed light on strategies for navigating investment opportunities as well as the regulatory landscape. The conversation covered venture capital's evolution in the decentralized space and risk mitigation approaches for investors.

AI Meets Web3

“One of the most exciting trends in Web3 is the integration of AI and Web3 combination, especially through tools like most trending DefAI and AI Agents. These innovations will change how users interact with the onchain world. Users engage with decentralized finance by combining smart decision-making, natural language interaction, and automated execution,” said Jase Zhang, Web3 Product Manager at Bybit. “At Bybit, we're closely following market trends, such as our Web3 Swap latest token categories, recent cex listings and AI products like TradeGPT, and continuously exploring new ways to combine Web3 and AI. Moving forward, we’ll keep focusing on high-growth areas and provide more innovative AI + Web3 products and services to meet evolving market demands,” he added.

Exchanges and Regulators: Goals Aligned

Zhang also identified regulatory uncertainty as one of the biggest risks in Web3 but was hopeful it was manageable. One of the risk factors includes the absence of a uniform regulatory framework, compounded by the fast-changing nature of the industry, which created challenges for compliance and long-term planning.

Zhang expanded on Bybit’s commitment to fostering industry growth through regulatory compliance and collaboration with local authorities, aiming to build a secure trading environment for users. The exchange tripled its user base in 2024, increasing its contact surface with global regulators and policymakers. By working closely with regulators in Dubai, Georgia, and the Netherlands, to name a few, Bybit has strengthened its regulatory posture to meet licensing requirements, reinforcing its commitment to providing a secure and advanced trading platform for its global user base of over 60 million.

“We aim to adapt to changes while helping shape a sustainable framework for the industry. Bybit’s approach shows that regulatory collaboration isn’t just about compliance—it’s about building trust and fostering responsible innovation,” Zhang said of the shared goals of Bybit and regulators.

The Invest Web3 Forum successfully concluded at In5 Tech, Dubai, attended by high-profile industry leaders and Web3 visionaries who gathered at the heart of Web3 innovation in the GCC.





Jase Zhang, Web3 Product Manager at Bybit at the Invest Web3 Forum in Dubai on Jan. 16, 2025



