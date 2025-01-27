Stoopid Cats Revolutionizes P2E Gaming: 100K Players, $250K Raised, and Dividend NFTs

Stoopid Cats’ Telegram-based mini-game launched on January 7th to great acclaim with over 100,000 users storming into the game in just under 7 days.

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoopid Cats on Solana, a pioneering NFT and blockchain gaming project, is making waves with the launch of its Telegram-based mini-game on January 7th. The team is also developing two casual mobile/PC games—one P2E and one non-P2E—with the first mobile app game planned for release in 2025, followed by the second game in 2026.







At the heart of the project lies the "Be Stoopid" motto—a lifestyle movement encouraging people to embrace life’s simple joys without overthinking or stress. This guiding philosophy gives Stoopid Cats a unique and meaningful identity in the crowded blockchain space.

The project has already achieved significant traction, successfully completing a $250,000 pre-seed round in just one week. This achievement sets the stage for its upcoming presales and major developments.

The World’s First Dividend NFT System

Stoopid Cats introduces the world’s first dividend NFT system, where 25% of all game and merchandise income is airdropped quarterly to NFT holders. This revolutionary model ensures consistent value for its community, with 1st-Gen holders receiving the largest portion.

The project’s 1st-Gen collection (1111 supply) was successfully minted in November 2024. Gen2 (2222 supply) is launching on January 23rd, 2025, with the final collection (2222 supply) set for late 2025. All collections are free to mint, making the project accessible to everyone. NFT holders will also enjoy exclusive giveaways, DAO voting rights, and a 20% discount on all merchandise.

Record-Breaking Game Launch

Stoopid Cats’ Telegram-based mini-game launched on January 7th to great acclaim with over 100,000 users storming into the game in just under 7 days. Unlike many other Telegram P2E games criticized for over-dilution of rewards, Stoopid Cats addresses these issues with a player cap of 1,000,000, ensuring fair and meaningful prizes.

Game Highlights:

- 15% of total $STOCAT supply allocated as the prize pool.

- 6-month duration (Jan 7th – July 7th, 2025).

- Raffle system with prizes in crypto (USDT, SOL), NFTs, and exclusive items.

- Airdrop every 2 months and with limited points you can earn a day, the earlier you come, the more airdrops you can secure.

The game’s design emphasizes fairness and engagement. Players earn rewards by feeding their Stoopid Cat twice daily, spinning a slot machine, and completing light, enjoyable tasks. This approach avoids the heavy grinding and unfair practices seen in many P2E games, setting a new standard for casual blockchain gaming.



Transparent and Sustainable Growth

Stoopid Cats is built on a foundation of transparency and long-term vision. Only 10% of the total token supply is allocated to the core team, unlocked gradually over four years. The project reinvests 50% of net income into marketing and growth, ensuring continuous expansion and value creation.

NFT holders also gain voting rights, allowing them to influence critical decisions such as marketing strategies, game features, and merchandise designs. This democratic approach fosters trust and deep community involvement.

Merchandise and IP Expansion

The team is actively developing a merchandise line, with plans to launch offline stores in Korea and Japan—two of the world’s leading markets for character-based products—by Q2 2025. Global online sales and expansion into major retail stores will follow. All Stoopid Cats character IPs have been fully registered, ensuring robust protection as the brand grows.

Presale and Tokenomics

The first presale phase for $STOCAT tokens is scheduled for late January on Pinksale, a trusted launch platform, where Stoopid Cats will be a partnered project. The presale is divided into three phases:

- Pre-Seed: 1200 Solana (~$250,000, successfully raised).

- Phase 1: 5000 Solana (~$1 million).

- Phase 2: 10,000 Solana (~$2 million).



This totals a fundraising goal of approximately 3.2 million USD. Following the presale, $STOCAT will list on C/B-tier CEXs before moving to A-tier exchanges, setting a strong foundation for its token’s adoption and growth.

Why Stoopid Cats?

Stoopid Cats isn’t just another NFT or gaming project—it’s a visionary ecosystem designed to deliver real, tangible value. From its groundbreaking dividend NFT system to its thoughtfully designed games and sustainable merchandising strategy, the project offers unparalleled opportunities for engagement and profitability.

The team strongly believes in the power of giving back to the community. By sharing success with its community, the project and community grow together, creating a true win-win ecosystem. This philosophy of mutual growth is at the heart of Stoopid Cats' mission, ensuring both value and trust for all stakeholders.

With a clear roadmap, innovative features, and a proven ability to execute, Stoopid Cats is a project you don’t want to miss. The team’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and long-term growth makes it a standout in the blockchain space.

Be Stoopid, Stay Stoopid.

You can find all the official links for our website, social channels, and whitepaper below:

Website: https://www.stoopidcats.com

X (Twitter): https://x.com/x_stoopidcats_x

Telegram: https://t.me/stoopidcats

Whitepaper: https://stoopidcats.gitbook.io/stoopid-cats-whitepaper

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Min Nam contact at stoopidcats.com

