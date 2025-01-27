Flock Safety and ForceMetrics Ink Partnership to Improve Community and Law Enforcement Safety

This partnership demonstrates the companies’ commitment to offer an integrated solution in 2025.

Atlanta, GA and Denver, CO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the all-in-one technology solution keeping communities safe, today announced a strategic partnership with ForceMetrics , the leading decision-assist public safety platform that consolidates critical information for first responders, to offer a technology solution that bridges critical information gaps in real-time emergencies.

The companies are partnering to deliver an integrated solution, combining Flock Safety’s real-time response, evidence-collection, and investigative tools with ForceMetrics’ data integration, analysis, and intuitive user experience. The joint offering will allow law enforcement officers to seamlessly work across both systems and highlight insights in real-time designed to solve crime, improve outcomes and increase safety.

Founded by veteran FBI special agents and law enforcement officers, ForceMetrics delivers life-saving context to 911 calls by seamlessly consolidating public agency data into actionable insights in real-time. The platform saves time and improves efficiency, reducing patrol call durations and improving officer effectiveness.

“First responders don’t have time to search through disconnected systems for the information they need in a crisis,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. “Our partnership with ForceMetrics builds on our commitment to provide law enforcement with the tools they need, whether built by Flock or through collaborative partnerships, to shape safer communities.”

“Seconds matter when lives are at stake. ForceMetrics has enabled patrol officers and dispatchers to identify school shooters, find missing kids, and provide victim assistance in the moment. Layering ForceMetrics’ real-time insights with Flock’s cutting-edge tools creates a revolutionary leap for modern policing,” said Andre McGregor, Founder and CEO of ForceMetrics. “This partnership empowers law enforcement agencies with unprecedented capabilities to respond smarter and faster, ensuring the safety of officers and the communities they serve.”

"Many people don’t realize how crucial real-time data is for creating safer environments and saving lives. Until now, public safety had to invest significant time and manpower to achieve this,” said Commander Todd Brown of Castle Rock Police in Colorado. "Through the partnership between Flock Safety and ForceMetrics, innovative law enforcement organizations can now deliver solutions precisely where and when they are needed to better serve our communities."

The integrated Flock Safety and ForceMetrics offering will be available to all law enforcement agencies later this year. Visit www.flocksafety.com to learn more.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety’s full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit www.flocksafety.com .

About ForceMetrics

ForceMetrics is the only proactive decision-assist platform for first responders, providing real-time, actionable insights during 911 interactions. By identifying safety and social needs at the initial point of contact, ForceMetrics helps first responders make more informed decisions, leading to safer and more effective responses. ForceMetrics is committed to enhancing officer capabilities and building community trust through data-driven, responsible policing. For more information, visit www.forcemetrics.com.

