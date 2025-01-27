Benitec Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in January and February

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference ("ddRNAi") platform, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences.

Muscular Dystrophy Association Gene Therapy Summit

Dates: January 28 – 30, 2025

Location: Tucson, AZ

Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

Date: February 5, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (being held virtually)

Date: February 12, 2025

Time of Presentation: 2:00 PM EST

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

The Benitec presentation will also be available via live webcast here.

Please contact your conference representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Benitec management.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (917) 734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

