Mawson Infrastructure Group Releases Updated Company Presentation – 136% Y/Y Revenue Growth in Digital Colocation Business, 36% Y/Y Revenue Growth in Total Revenue, and 31% Y/Y Operating Hash Rate Growth

MIDLAND, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) ("Mawson" or "the Company"), a publicly-traded technology company focused on digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets, today released its updated Company Presentation, which is now available on the Company's website at www.mawsoninc.com.

Key Highlights from the 2025 Company Presentation1:

136% year-over-year revenue growth (FY2024 vs FY2023) in digital colocation business.

36% year-over-year revenue growth in total revenue with an increasingly optimized revenue mix across digital colocation, energy management, and digital assets mining while also building towards artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) offerings, along with positive cash flows from operations.

Expanded digital colocation business with platform growing to becoming a multi-tenant platform across several enterprise-grade institutional customers during 2024, becoming one of the largest digital colocation businesses amongst our publicly-traded peers.

Signed AI/HPC colocation business agreement with AI customer for deployment of NVIDIA GPUs for initial 20 MW deployment with an additional LOI for potential expansion to 144 MW.

31% year-over-year increase in operating hash rate 2 and optimization of infrastructure to 4.98 EH/s (exahashes per second).

and optimization of infrastructure to 4.98 EH/s (exahashes per second). Expansion funded entirely through cash from operations and enhanced operational and management capabilities.

Increased operational capacity to 129 MW with further planned expansion to 153 MW upon Ohio facility completion.

Enhanced leadership and management team with deep technology expertise from Apple, T-Mobile, Nokia, Yahoo, GE, and others.

Established thought leadership in high-growth sectors including digital infrastructure, digital assets, carbon-free and nuclear energy, artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and driving innovation.

Invited to ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell to commemorate the company’s recent accomplishments and innovative approach to digital infrastructure platforms.

Attracted coverage from financial media and industry publications including Financial Times, Reuters, Forbes, Newsweek, Data Center Dynamics, Fast Company, Tech Capital, Power Magazine, and others.

Please see full updated Company Presentation, which is now available on the Company's website at www.mawsoninc.com

Company’s Media Interviews and Videos are available at www.mawsoninc.com/video-interviews and Articles and News related to the Company are available at www.mawsoninc.com/articles



Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President, commented, "We are pleased to deliver a transformational year for Mawson, marked by robust revenue growth and significant strategic achievements. We drove significant growth as our digital colocation business grew 136% in year-over-year revenue. We signed and deployed several enterprise-grade institutional customers, rapidly growing our platform’s customer base. We also increased our total revenue with 36% year-over-year revenue growth, along with our expansion into artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) markets. We also grew and expanded our current operating capacity to 129 MW, and we increased our operating hash rate by 31% year-over-year to 4.98 EH/s. We strengthened our technological and operational capabilities and were delighted to be invited to ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell commemorating the company’s recent accomplishments and innovative approach to digital infrastructure platforms. Our strategic, financial, operational, and technological achievements, along with our being featured in publications such as Financial Times, Reuters, Newsweek, and Forbes, reflect our transformation into an innovative digital infrastructure platform company and our expanding role in the digital infrastructure and technology ecosystem."

Conferences and Events Update

Mawson has planned for its CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla, and members of management to join the following upcoming conferences and events. Please contact IR@Mawsoninc.com for further information.

ROTH Capital Chat with CEO Event – January 29, 2025

– January 29, 2025 AGP Annual Virtual Technology Conference – February 12, 2025

– February 12, 2025 Metro Connect USA – February 24-26, 2025

– February 24-26, 2025 Northland Capital Markets CEO Fireside Chat – February 27, 2025

– February 27, 2025 Data Center World – March 12-13, 2025

– March 12-13, 2025 37th Annual ROTH Capital Conference – March 17-18, 2025

– March 17-18, 2025 NVIDIA GTC AI Conference – March 17-21, 2025

– March 17-21, 2025 Data Center Dynamics Connect – March 24-25, 2025

– March 24-25, 2025 Mining Disrupt – March 25-27, 2025

– March 25-27, 2025 InfraAI Global Summit – March 26-27, 2025

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a technology company providing next-generation infrastructure platforms for AI, HPC, and digital assets. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing solutions, and digital assets using a carbon-free energy approach.

For more information, visit: https://www.mawsoninc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this report that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility of Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, and further or new regulation of digital assets cryptocurrencies and AI. the evolution of AI and HPC market and changing technologies, the slower than expected growth in demand for AI, HPC and other accelerated computing technologies than expected, the ability to timely implement and execute on AI and HPC digital infrastructure, and the ability to timely complete the digital infrastructure build-out in order to achieve its revenue expectations for the periods mentioned. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2024, August 19, 2024, November 14, 2024, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For more information, visit us at https://www.mawsoninc.com

1 2024 revenues and numbers are unaudited and subject to change/updates

2 Current operating hash rate is based on nameplate hash rate of colocation and self-mining miners currently deployed

