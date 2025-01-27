Kailera Therapeutics Appoints Jamie Coleman as Chief Commercial Officer

Global commercial executive with expertise across product lifecycle and therapeutic areas leading transformative brands, including Zepbound®

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a broad pipeline of next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity and related conditions, today announced the appointment of Jamie Coleman as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Ms. Coleman will be responsible for establishing and executing Kailera’s overall commercial strategy for the Company’s advanced clinical-stage product candidates for the treatment of obesity and related conditions. She joins Kailera from Eli Lilly where she held key roles in brand strategy, consumer marketing, and global commercial leadership across therapeutic areas, including most recently serving as Vice President, U.S. Brand Leader for Zepbound®.

“We are excited to welcome Jamie to the team as we progress KAI-9531 toward a global Phase 3 clinical program, laying the groundwork for its future commercialization,” said Ron Renaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kailera. “With an exceptional track record of results-driven commercial leadership, including her recent achievements in launching a blockbuster brand in the dynamic obesity space, Jamie’s expertise in building and leading high-performing teams will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of delivering next-generation therapies to people who need them.”

“Obesity is one of the most urgent health challenges of our time, and I’m passionate about leveraging my experience in building brands, driving cross-functional collaboration, and delivering impactful results to ultimately improve the lives of people living with obesity,” said Jamie Coleman, Chief Commercial Officer, Kailera. “I share the team’s commitment to patient-centered solutions and I’m excited to contribute to advancing Kailera’s broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class therapies.”

Jamie is an accomplished commercial leader with nearly 25 years of experience in leading transformative, global healthcare brands. During her 17-year tenure at Eli Lilly, she held commercial leadership roles over the product lifecycle in a range of therapeutic areas, including obesity, diabetes, and oncology. Most recently, Jamie served as Vice President, U.S. Brand Leader for Zepbound® where she executed an accelerated product launch, delivering a market-leading brand for the treatment of obesity. Previously, she was U.S. Brand Leader for Trulicity®, a treatment for type 2 diabetes, successfully navigating competitive dynamics while driving significant revenue growth. Jamie also led global brand strategy for Jardiance®, which became a leading product in the diabetes market, and oversaw the global commercial strategy and execution for Lartruvo® for the treatment of solid tumors. Additionally, she directed U.S. consumer marketing strategies for high-profile oncology treatments, and held roles at Pfizer and ZS Associates earlier in her career. Jamie holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.B.A. in Marketing, International Business and Spanish from the University of Wisconsin.

About Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity and related conditions. Kailera’s most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist that has demonstrated positive results in Phase 2 trials in obesity and type 2 diabetes in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms and routes of delivery, including oral administration. Kailera’s mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

