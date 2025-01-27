Citrus Fiber Market is Projected to Reach at US$ 656.2 Million with 5.7% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Growing Popularity of Natural-Derived Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Driving Up Demand for Citrus Fiber as a Key Ingredient

Rockville, MD, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global citrus fiber market is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 378.2 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 656.2 million by the end of 2034.

Leading companies in the citrus fiber market are placing a high priority on continuing to innovate ingredients with the goal of expanding their use in personal care and cosmetics to meet the growing demand from consumers for organically derived beauty products.

Several Customers are being "more mindful" of the ingredients used in personal care products to promote transparency. Pectin is found as a component in several personal hygiene products. Citrus essential oil is being sold because of its skin-nourishing effects, which are derived from citrus fiber.

North America is projected to account for a significant revenue share due to a high demand for natural and functional food components. Western Europe holds a sizable percentage of the market due to rising demand for easy and packaged foods, as well as ideal weather conditions resulting from fast-paced lives.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for citrus fiber is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 and 2034.

from 2024 and 2034. The North American market is projected to generate revenue of US$ 145 million by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. East Asia is forecasted to account for 24.8% of the worldwide market share by 2034.

of the worldwide market share by 2034. By function, the gelling gums segment is projected to account for 38.6% of revenue share in 2024.

of revenue share in 2024. The market in Japan is analyzed to reach a valuation of US$ 29.6 million by 2034.

by 2034. In 2024, China is evaluated to lead with a 73.8% market share in the East Asia market.

“Key players are extensively investing in R&D activities to create new products with several potential uses. These initiatives involve developing new creative combinations and improving citrus fiber's properties and usability in several food items to attract customers,” says a Fact.MR Report

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Citrus Fiber Market:

CEAMSA; Fiberstar, Inc.; CP Kelco, Inc.; Cifal Herbal Private Ltd.; Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH; Florida Food Products, Inc.; Golden Health; Lemont; Nans Products; Hebei Lemont Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; Edge Ingredients,; Ingredion Incorporated.

Citrus Fiber Gaining Popularity Due to its Excellent Gelling Gum Functionality:

Citrus fiber is commonly utilized as gelling gum in a variety of applications due to its varied functional qualities. Citrus fiber is highly beneficial in food product compositions because of its excellent water-binding and gel-forming capabilities. Citrus fiber's qualities enable food manufacturers to improve the mouthfeel, texture, and stability of several goods, including jellies, jams, dairy alternatives, and meat substitutes. Citrus fiber gelling gums are also utilized as a thickening and fat substitute to suit market demand for low-fat products.

Citrus Fiber Industry News:

In July 2024, Ingredion launched two new clean-label citrus fibre compounds, FIBERTEX CF 500 and FIBERTEX CF 100, to the EMEA market. The little treated components give qualities such as viscosity, gelling, emulsion, and texture stability. These products, created from recycled citrus peels, justify package claims such as "derived from natural sources," "fruit-based," and "source of dietary fibre."

In April 2024, CP Kelco, a leading global provider of nature-based ingredients, completed a $60 million manufacturing capacity upgrade for its citrus fibre product line in response to strong customer demand and attractive market opportunities. With this significant expansion, the company will be able to easily meet the needs of its current and prospective clients for citrus fibre supply.

In July 2021, Azelis announced a deal with CP Kelco to expand its distribution channels in the Netherlands for citrus fibres and other natural food components.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the citrus fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), by grade (food-grade, pharma-grade), source (oranges, tangerines/mandarins, grapefruit, lemons & limes), function (gelling gums, thickening gums, water binders & fat replacer), application (desserts & ice-creams, snacks & meals, bakery products, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacements, personal care, pharmaceuticals, beverages, flavorings, & coatings), and distribution channel (online channels, convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

