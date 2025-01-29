Janneta K. Bohlander Offers Specialized Services for Asperger’s Syndrome

Asperger

Licensed psychotherapist Janneta K. Bohlander provides tailored services for individuals with Asperger’s Syndrome, focusing on their unique needs and strength.

WESTPOR, CT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed psychotherapist Janneta K. Bohlander is proud to offer specialized services for individuals with Asperger’s Syndrome . With over 20 years of experience, Janneta provides compassionate, evidence-based support tailored to the unique needs of those on the autism spectrum. Asperger’s Syndrome, a developmental condition on the Autism Spectrum, is characterized by challenges in social interactions, communication, and sensory processing, often paired with unique strengths like intense focus and high intelligence. Janneta's services help individuals and families navigate these challenges while fostering personal growth and well-being.Using therapeutic approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mindfulness techniques, and social skills training, Janneta equips clients with tools to improve communication, manage anxiety, and enhance their quality of life. Her supportive, individualized care empowers individuals with Asperger’s to thrive in school, work, and relationships.“Understanding and addressing the needs of individuals with Asperger’s is a priority for me,” says Janneta K. Bohlander. “Through tailored therapy and education, I aim to help clients embrace their strengths and overcome challenges.”For more information about Janneta K. Bohlander’s Asperger’s Syndrome services, visit https://jbohlander.com/aspergers-syndrome/ About Janneta K. BohlanderJanneta K. Bohlander is a licensed psychotherapist specializing in anxiety, ADHD, trauma, and autism spectrum conditions. She provides evidence-based therapy for individuals, families, and children, offering a compassionate and supportive approach to mental health care.Media Contact:Janneta BohlanderJanneta Bohlander & Associatesinfo@jbohlander.comWebsite: https://jbohlander.com/

