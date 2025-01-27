Point Of Care Diagnostics Testing Market Anticipated to Reach USD 119.36 Billion, at a Notable 9.77% CAGR by 2032

Point Of Care Diagnostics Testing Market

Point Of Care Diagnostics Testing Market

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market Insights: Critical for timely disease detection.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Latest Industry Insights on “Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market By Product (Glucose Monitoring, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Hematology Testing, Cancer/Tumor Marker Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Cholesterol, Drugs-of-Abuse Testing), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare/Self Testing), By Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription-based), By Platform (Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Dipsticks), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2032”

Point Of Care Diagnostics Testing Market share valued at USD 52.70 Billion in 2023. The Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Testing industry is projected to drive growth from USD 57.71 Billion in 2024 to USD 119.36 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.77% during the forecast period 2024 - 2032.

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market Insights: Critical for timely disease detection. Miniaturized, user-friendly devices dominate the market. Widespread use in chronic disease monitoring, infectious diseases, and maternal health. Adoption of AI-integrated devices, real-time monitoring technologies, and increased penetration in rural areas.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.(US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers GmbH (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

PTS Diagnostics (US)

Nova Biomedical (US)

QuidelCorporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics (US)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Instrumentation Laboratory Company (Werfen) (US)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK), and among others

🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10642

As genetic diagnosis and treatment evolve from the cellular level to clinical practice, the information and tools available to clinicians are expected to expand dramatically over the next decade. Advances in less invasive imaging, such as computer-assisted diagnosis of coronary artery disease through combined modalities like echocardiography, magnetic resonance imaging, and positron emission tomography, will enhance outcomes and enable quicker recovery through catheter-based treatments.

Authenticated data presented in the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. On the basis of historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the market, the report intends to offer actionable insights and an outlook on global/regional market growth projections. The Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments and browses market data tables. Various market parameters such as macroeconomic conditions, market environment, government policies, and competitive landscape are thoroughly studied and taken into account while analysing the market.

Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market Detailed Segmentation:

Point of care diagnostics/testing Market Segmentation

Point of care diagnostics/testing Product Outlook

Glucose Monitoring

Strips

Meters

Lancets

Cardiometabolic Monitoring

Cardiac Marker Testing Products

Blood Gas/Electrolyte Testing Products

HbA1c Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing

HIV Testing

Respiratory Infection Testing

Hepatitis Testing

Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing

Others

Coagulation Monitoring

PT/INR Testing

ACT/APTT Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Hematology Testing

Cancer/Tumor Marker Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Cholesterol

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing

Others

Point of care diagnostics/testing End User Outlook

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare/Self Testing

Others

Point of care diagnostics/testing Mode of Purchase Outlook

OTC Testing Products

Prescription-based testing products

Point of care diagnostics/testing Platform Outlook

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics

Dipsticks

Others

🛒 You Can Purchase Complete Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10642

The healthcare landscape in 2025 is poised for a transformative shift, driven by innovation and collaboration. Breakthroughs like genomics-based prevention, AI-powered diagnostics, and physical solutions promise a future of care that is more personalized, proactive, and accessible. By adopting these advancements, healthcare systems across the globe can empower clinicians and establish a sustainable framework for future generations.

Also, Advancements in 3D printing for custom implants and smart implants with IoT integration are gaining traction. Minimally invasive surgery techniques are driving adoption.

Key Inquiries Addressed in this Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market Report include:

👉 How big is the opportunity for the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market? How will the increasing adoption of technologies impact the growth rate of the overall market?

👉 How much is the global Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Marketworth? What was the value of the market In 2023?

👉 Who are the major players operating in the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market? Which companies are the front runners?

👉 Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

👉 What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market?

👉 The Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market study comprises a deep dive analysis of the market trend including the current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market

👉 The report incorporates a competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the global market.

👉 The SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model is elaborated in the study of Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market.

👉 Value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of the stakeholders' roles.

The Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market report also delves into the competitive landscape, key players, trade patterns, industry value chain, recent news, policies, and regulations. Should you have any inquiries or require customization options, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Other Trending Industry Reports:

Microneedle Flu Vaccine Industry Outlook 2025 - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/microneedle-flu-vaccine-market-33673

Mis Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Industry Outlook 2025 - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mis-sacroiliac-joint-fusion-market-33649

Mobile Gamma Camera Industry Outlook 2025 - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-gamma-camera-market-33662

Mobile Mri Service Industry Outlook 2025 - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-mri-service-market-33693

Montelukast Sodium Industry Outlook 2025 - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/montelukast-sodium-market-33734

Naltrexone And Buprenorphine Industry Outlook 2025 - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/naltrexone-buprenorphine-market-33588

Mortuary Bag Industry Outlook 2025 - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mortuary-bag-market-33736

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Point Of Care Diagnostics Testing Market Anticipated to Reach USD 119.36 Billion, at a Notable 9.77% CAGR by 2032

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
Company/Organization
Market Research Future
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, New York, 10013
United States
+919595392885
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/about-us

More From This Author
Fitness App Market to Hit $134.5 Billion By 2032, US Shaping the Future of Fitness Apps
DevOps Market to Hit $33.9 Billion By 2034, US Leading Global DevOps Market Evolution
Quantum Computing Market CAGR to be at 27.04% By 2032 | US Innovations Leading the Quantum Computing Revolution
View All Stories From This Author