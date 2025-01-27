Gauzy Invited by Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry to Participate in Prestigious Economic Forum Designed to Foster Collaboration Between Israeli and Indian Companies

Enables Gauzy to cultivate existing relationships and foster new ones with high-profile senior government officials, heads of the economy, leading industrialists, top CEOs, and industry leaders

Positions Gauzy to accelerate its growth and sales pipeline throughout India, the fastest-growing major economy in the world according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Provides Gauzy opportunity to promote the many strategic benefits of light and vision control technology in a nation surging with investment

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technology, today announced that it received an invitation from Nir Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, and will be participating in a prestigious economic forum being hosted by India to explore new business opportunities, foster collaboration, and strengthen bilateral trade relations between Israel and India. The three-day summit provides Gauzy the opportunity to present in front of and meet privately with key Indian decision-makers and influencers – including high-profile senior government officials, heads of the economy, leading industrialists, top CEOs, and industry leaders – to highlight the numerous strategic benefits of the light and vision control technology in which it specializes. Gauzy believes the new relationships it cultivates at the event as well as the existing relationships it deepens can position it to accelerate its growth and sales pipeline throughout India, the fastest-growing major economy in the world according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030 and grow its GDP at a robust 6.5% in 2025 and 2026.

“It’s an honor to be invited by Minister Barkat to participate in the business forum between Israel and India, two strategic allies who are united in their quest to stimulate investment activity in this part of the world,” stated Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. “Having the privilege to partake in this event is a testament to the significant impact we are making on society as a result of our innovative light and vision control technology. India presents a massive growth opportunity for us, and it is a strategic priority of ours to expedite our expansion in this region to take advantage of the major economic tailwinds that are fueling its success and prosperity. We believe this seminar can provide us with a pathway to do just that. We look forward to meeting with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and the rest of the honorable dignitaries and business community who will be in attendance."

Gauzy has been quickly ramping up its operations in India to capitalize on the robust economic growth occurring throughout the country as a result of an expanding middle class, a large and growing population under 30, rising consumer demand, and more than $1 trillion in public infrastructure investment. In 2024, Gauzy added its first national sales manager in India to be closer to its customer base, which includes a large real estate developer and five glass fabrication and window film installation partners that serve the automotive, railway and architecture sectors. Gauzy’s Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) adhesive smart glass film is currently being installed in multiple new buildings in the country, starting with over 5,000 square feet in a new establishment in the center of New Delhi, and the company has multiple orders in the pipeline to address the hospitality sector. Moreover, Gauzy’s PDLC is already a feature in multiple Indian Railways’ vistadome coaches, which allows passengers to experience one-of-a-kind scenic views of the nation’s bountiful landscapes.

Gauzy is one of a select number of Israeli companies that were given priority to attend the economic forum in New Delhi, which takes place on February 10 – 13, 2025. Several of India’s largest and most prestigious OEMs, financial institutions, manufacturers, real estate firms, technology companies, defense contractors, agriculture companies, and healthcare organizations will be in attendance, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hinduja Group, Reliance Industries Limited, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, GMR, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, DLF India, Prestige Group, Bagmane Group, Murugappa Group, Godrej Group, Shriram Group, TVS Group, and Zuari FarmHub Limited, amongst several others.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the following: Gauzy invests significant effort and capital seeking validation of its light and vision control products with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, mainly in the aeronautics and automobile markets, and there can be no assurance that it will win production models, which could adversely affect its future business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to make competitive technological advances will put Gauzy at a disadvantage and may lead to a negative operational and financial outcome; Gauzy being an early growth-stage company with a history of losses and its anticipation that it expects to continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future; its operating results and financial condition have fluctuated in the past and may fluctuate in the future; it is exposed to high repair and replacement costs; it may not be able to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for its light and vision control products, which could result in a variety of inefficiencies in its business and hinder its ability to generate revenue; if it fails to accurately predict its manufacturing requirements, it could incur additional costs or experience delays; the estimates and forecasts of market opportunity and market growth it provides may prove to be inaccurate, and it cannot assure that its business will grow at similar rates, or at all; it may be unable to adequately control the capital expenditures and costs associated with its business and operations; it may need to raise additional capital before it can expect to become profitable from sales of its light and vision control products, which such additional capital may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all, and failure to obtain this necessary capital when needed may force it to delay, limit or terminate its product development efforts or other operations; shortages in supply, price increases or deviations in the quality of the raw materials used to manufacture its products could adversely affect its sales and operating results; its business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected by disruptions in the global economy caused by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; it is subject to, and must remain in compliance with, numerous laws and governmental regulations across various countries concerning the manufacturing, use, distribution and sale of its light and vision control products, and some of its customers also require that it complies with other unique requirements relating to these matters; if it is unable to obtain, maintain and protect effective intellectual property rights for its products throughout the world, it may not be able to compete effectively in the markets in which it operates; the market price of its ordinary shares may be volatile or may decline steeply or suddenly regardless of its operating performance, and it may not be able to meet investor or analyst expectations; its indebtedness could adversely affect its ability to raise additional capital to fund operations, limit its ability to react to changes in the economy or its industry and prevent it from meeting its financial obligations; it has limited operating experience as a publicly traded company in the United States; conditions in Israel could materially and adversely affect its business; and any other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s prospectus (Registration No. 333-278675), dated June 5, 2024 and filed with the SEC. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

IR and Media Contact Info

For Gauzy:

Media – press@gauzy.com

Investors – ir@gauzy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.