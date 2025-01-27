Finding the Best Wireless Modem for Rural America: Results are in, and Nomad Air 2 is 10X faster than Local DSL

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad Internet, a leader in providing high-speed internet solutions for rural America, has announced breakthrough results from a rigorous modem testing initiative led by Jaden Garza, CINO at Nomad Internet & Jessica Garza, Chief Operating Officer of Nomad Internet. The company’s new Nomad Air 2 Wireless Modem outperformed local DSL networks by over 10 times, achieving blazing-fast download speeds of 513 Mbps compared to the local DSL average of 39.6 Mbps in real-world rural environments.





The tests, conducted in areas with zero traditional cell service, were designed to evaluate the performance of over a dozen wireless modems from leading manufacturers under real-world rural conditions. The results proved that the Nomad Air 2 is the best option for rural communities and a significant step forward in closing the digital divide.

“This is game-changing for rural America,” said Jaden Garza, CINO at Nomad Internet. “We pushed these modems to their limits in places with no urban network advantages, and the Nomad Air 2 consistently delivered speeds faster than even some fiber networks. It’s a testament to our commitment to bringing high-speed, reliable internet to the last mile.”

Real-World Results, Real Impact

The testing process included hours of rigorous analysis and optimization by Garza and his team, with the Nomad Air 2 achieving a download speed of 513 Mbps—outshining all other modems tested.

“This modem is a game-changer for rural or underserved people. It levels the playing field, providing access to affordable, high-speed internet for people who traditional providers have left behind,” added Jessica Garza.





Partnerships Driving Innovation

Nomad Internet credited partners like Inseego Corp, whose modem technology played a pivotal role in delivering these speeds, and Ookla, which provided the tools to measure this breakthrough.

“We are grateful for the incredible work of Inseego Corp and partners like Ookla, whose technology makes advancements like this possible,” Mr. Garza said.

Closing the Digital Divide

The Nomad Air 2 represents Nomad Internet’s mission to close the digital divide, empowering rural communities with faster, more reliable, and more affordable connectivity than ever before. Whether it’s for work, education, or entertainment, this modem ensures no one is left behind.





A Look Back at All the New Launches by Nomad Internet in 2025

While the record-breaking modem speeds have taken center stage, Nomad Internet is also introducing new products and initiatives to enhance connectivity and customer engagement further.

Nomad Omni Data

One of the company’s most anticipated launches, Nomad Omni Data , redefines rural internet connectivity by offering simultaneous access to two of America’s largest networks.

Key Features of Nomad Omni Data:

Dual-Network Access: The modem transitions to the most rapid and robust network signal.

The modem transitions to the most rapid and robust network signal. Unlimited Data: Users experience limitless browsing, streaming, and gaming without concerns about data limits or throttling.

Users experience limitless browsing, streaming, and gaming without concerns about data limits or throttling. Blazing Speeds: Boasting download speeds reaching 1 Gbps, users enjoy smooth streaming, swift downloads, and gaming without interruptions.

Boasting download speeds reaching 1 Gbps, users enjoy smooth streaming, swift downloads, and gaming without interruptions. Affordable Upgrade: For only $19.95/month, users can access the complete capabilities of dual-network power.

This feature is ideal for rural families, digital nomads, and gamers who demand reliable, high-speed internet regardless of location.

Unlimited Power Plan

The Unlimited Power Plan has been designed by Nomad Internet for customers seeking unparalleled connectivity at an unbeatable value. This plan caters to modern, mobile lifestyles priced at $119.95 per month with a lifetime discount of $30.

Features of the Unlimited Power Plan:

500 Mbps Speeds: Say goodbye to buffering and enjoy ultra-fast connections for video calls, streaming, and more.

Say goodbye to buffering and enjoy ultra-fast connections for video calls, streaming, and more. 8K Streaming: Experience unparalleled clarity for entertainment and content creation.

Experience unparalleled clarity for entertainment and content creation. Low Latency: Competitive gamers can enjoy smooth, lag-free gameplay.



The Unlimited Power Plan highlights Nomad Internet’s dedication to providing affordable, flexible solutions that enable users to remain connected regardless of location.

#NomadSpeedChallenge

Nomad Internet has introduced the #NomadSpeedChallenge to commemorate its progress, encouraging customers to post their internet speed results to win a year of complimentary Nomad Internet service.

How to Participate:

Test the Speed: Run a speed test using tools like Ookla or Fast.com. Capture the Results: Take a screenshot or record the speed test. Share the Experience: Post the results on social media platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok using the hashtags #NomadSpeedChallenge and #NomadInternet, and tag @NomadInternet. Submit the Entry: Upload the speed test and social media link to the official contest page.

This initiative celebrates Nomad Internet’s achievements and builds a sense of community among users who rely on its services to power their digital lives.

Empowering Connectivity in the Digital Age

The industry leader in rural connectivity, Nomad Internet, released the Nomad Air 2 gadget and additional products, starting with the Unlimited Power Plan and Nomad Omni Data. Nomad Internet is dedicated to breaking down digital connectivity barriers and empowering individuals in rural and remote areas to enjoy the high-speed internet they need to succeed in today’s digital landscape.

Jessica Garza emphasized that Nomad Internet delivers high-speed internet to the communities that need it most. “We are transforming possibilities for rural and nomadic populations through unprecedented modem speeds, creative data plans, or customer initiatives such as the #NomadSpeedChallenge.”

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is America’s leading wireless internet provider for rural communities, delivering high-speed, reliable, and affordable connectivity to those in areas where traditional services fall short.

For more information, visit www.nomadinternet.com .

Media Contact

Company Name: Nomad Internet

Contact Person: Manish Roshan

Email: manish@nomadinternet.com

Website: https://nomadinternet.com

Phone: +1 281 800 1000

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the Nomad Internet. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9f5723c-5676-4c59-9960-f213d8175c52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/738a6ea2-75fe-4998-8d85-0eb2ad6e1e7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d225766-a42d-4881-9678-5cb04c297ea1

Nomad Air 2 Nomad Air 2 Speed check Speed check Nomad Internet 2025 Nomad Internet 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.