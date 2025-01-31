CETDIGIT Earns Prestigious HubSpot Accreditations, Solidifying Elite Status

Recognized Excellence: CETDIGIT's HubSpot Accreditations Highlight Industry Leadership

DOVER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CETDIGIT, a leading provider of CRM services, is proud to announce the attainment of two new accreditations from HubSpot: the Platform Enablement Accreditation and the Content Experience Accreditation. These accolades underscore CETDIGIT’s commitment to delivering exceptional, customized solutions that drive user adoption and enhance content strategies for its clients.

Platform Enablement Accreditation

The HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation is awarded to partners who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in delivering tailored HubSpot training to large teams, effectively facilitating change management, and driving user adoption. To earn this accreditation, CETDIGIT showcased its ability to provide strategic and operational guidance, design customized training programs, and manage change efficiently. By integrating these capabilities, CETDIGIT ensures its clients can maximize their investment in HubSpot by empowering their teams with tools and knowledge tailored to their unique workflows.

Content Experience Accreditation

The Content Experience Accreditation recognizes partners adept at helping clients create, manage, and publish strategic content across digital channels, thereby driving personalized customer experiences based on client needs. CETDIGIT excelled in all stages of the content journey, including crafting content strategies, overseeing content creation, optimizing distribution, and measuring performance metrics. These efforts highlight the company’s capacity to help businesses build meaningful connections with their audiences while driving tangible results.

A Testament to Excellence

These recent accreditations complement CETDIGIT’s existing credentials, which include the HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation, Custom Integration Accreditation, Data Migration Accreditation, and Solution Architecture Design Accreditation. Collectively, these achievements position CETDIGIT within the top 1% of HubSpot partners worldwide. This elite standing reflects CETDIGIT’s proven track record of delivering comprehensive, customized solutions that drive growth and efficiency for its 800+ satisfied clients across various industries.

“Earning these accreditations is an exciting moment for us,” said Olsen Antos, SVP of Sales and Ops at CETDIGIT. “We’re thrilled, but real joy for us doesn’t come from the badges. It’s from showing up for our clients with CRM solutions and content strategies that actually work. If this proves we’re on the right track, we’ll take it, but the real win for us is helping our clients come out ahead.”

About CETDIGIT

CETDIGIT specializes in crafting custom Salesforce and HubSpot CRM solutions tailored to propel organizations toward their business objectives. By focusing on solutions intricately aligned with key performance indicators, revenue aspirations, and business goals, CETDIGIT empowers clients to identify new marketing opportunities, improve lead-to-deal conversion rates, and enhance customer experiences.

Looking Ahead

With the addition of the Platform Enablement and Content Experience Accreditations, CETDIGIT is poised to further empower businesses to maximize their HubSpot investments. By providing strategic training and crafting conversion-driving content experiences, CETDIGIT continues to drive meaningful customer engagement, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

For more information about CETDIGIT’s services and how they can help your business thrive, visit www.cetdigit.com.

