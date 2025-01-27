Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market Size to Worth USD 1628.45 million 2032 With a 8.35% CAGR by Exactitude Consultancy

Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market

The alcohol-infused ice cream market blends rich flavors with spirits, offering unique frozen desserts that cater to adult indulgence and premium experiences. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report is a well-researched data presentation that analyzes the global Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream market. The study examines some of the most significant facets of the global market and shows how pricing, competition, market dynamics, gross margin, and consumption will affect the market's performance. In addition to a thorough examination of the competitive environment, the study contains in-depth company profiles of the top participants in the market. It provides a summary of precise market data, including production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (アルコール入りアイスクリーム市場), Korea (알코올 함유 아이스크림 시장), china (含酒精冰淇淋市场), French (Marché des glaces infusées à l'alcool), German (Markt für alkoholgetränktes Eis), and Italy (Mercato dei gelati con alcol), etc.

The Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market Size is valued at USD 881.65 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 1628.45 million by the year 2032, growing at an 8.35% CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Buzz Bar, LLC. Quore Gelato Speakeasy Ice Creams Limited Haagen-Dazs SnoBar Cocktails PROOF Alcohol-infused ice cream Hardscoop, Inc. Tipsy Scoop LLC. Arctic Buzz Ice Cream POPd Lt Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc. Aubi & Ramsa 21 Ice Cream Co. DizziBrands New Orleans Ice Cream Company Mercer’s Dairy LiQ NV Salt & Straw, LLC. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, LLC. Oddfellows Ice Cream Company

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

By Type:

Wine-Infused Ice Cream

Beer-Infused Ice Cream

Spirits-Infused Ice Cream

Cocktail-Infused Ice Cream

By Application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Foodservice Channels

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Industry 2025-2033

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market Research Report

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market?

What are the Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

