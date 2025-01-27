Digital Agriculture Market Size to Worth USD 51.35 billion by 2032 With a 11.55% CAGR by Exactitude Consultancy

Digital Agriculture

Digital Agriculture Market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Ireland)

The digital agriculture market leverages technology and data-driven solutions to enhance farming efficiency, crop yield, and sustainability worldwide. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report is a well-researched data presentation that analyzes the global Digital Agriculture market. The study examines some of the most significant facets of the global market and shows how pricing, competition, market dynamics, gross margin, and consumption will affect the market's performance. In addition to a thorough examination of the competitive environment, the study contains in-depth company profiles of the top participants in the market. It provides a summary of precise market data, including production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (デジタル農業市場), Korea (디지털 농업 시장), china (数字农业市场), French (Marché de l’agriculture numérique), German (Digitaler Agrarmarkt), and Italy (Il mercato dell’agricoltura digitale), etc.

The Digital Agriculture Market, valued at USD 21.72 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 51.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.55% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Ireland), AGCO Corporation. (US), Deere & Company (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany), Epicor Software Corporation (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Bayer AG (Germany), and Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

By Offering

Advisory Services

Precision Agriculture & Farm Management

Quality Management & Traceability

Digital Procurement

Agri e-Commerce

Financial Services

By Technology

Peripheral Technology (Platforms, Apps)

Core Technology (Automation, Drones, Robotics, AI/ML)

By Operation

Farming & Feeding (Precision Agriculture, Precision Animal Rearing & Feeding, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse)

Monitoring & Scouting

Marketing & Demand Generation

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Digital Agriculture International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Digital Agriculture Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Digital Agriculture Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Digital Agriculture Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Digital Agriculture Industry 2025-2033

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Digital Agriculture with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Digital Agriculture Market Research Report

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Digital Agriculture Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Digital Agriculture Market?

What are the Digital Agriculture market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Digital Agriculture market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Digital Agriculture market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

