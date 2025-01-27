Dela Rosa: Third Reading Approval Senate Bill No. 2895 under Committee Report No. 424 Amending R.A. No. 10591

PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION

Third Reading Approval Senate Bill No. 2895 under Committee Report No. 424 Amending R.A. No. 10591

(Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act)

January 27, 2025 Mr. President, together with my esteemed colleagues, Senators Mark Villar, Joel Villanueva, and of course, Senator Migz Zubiri, I wish to take this opportunity to thank this august body for approving on Third Reading Senate Bill No. 2895, or the Act Amending Republic Act No. 10591, As Amended, Otherwise Known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our Senate President Chiz Escudero, Senate Minority Floor Leader, Senator Koko Pimentel, Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Risa Hontiveros, and Senator Pia Cayetano for their invaluable contribution in improving the provisions of this bill. With the approval of the amendments under the bill, it will clarify licensing and registration procedures which will promote compliance; strengthens regulations against illegal firearms and enhances public safety; provides for the safe and responsible transfer of firearms in cases of death or incapacity; and establishes an amnesty program to encourage the registration of unregistered firearms nationwide. This is in no way a departure from our state policy that gun ownership is a mere privilege and not a right. Hindi pa rin po natin papayagan humawak at magmay-ari ng baril ang mga taong hindi makakapasa sa mga requirement at qualification na ating inilagay sa panukalang batas. Ang mga amendment na ito ay mas lalong makakatulong upang magkaroon tayo ng mas epektibo na firearms law. Sabi nga ni Franklin Roosevelt: "Our laws must be updated to reflect the realities of our time", and today, this is our reality when it comes to this part of our law. Malaki ang tiwala namin na ang bill na ito ay makapaghihikayat sa mas responsableng pagmamay-ari ng baril at magsusulong ng kaligtasan ng ating mga kapwa Pilipino. I wish to commend this august chamber for championing this vision with me - that of a safer, more secure Philippines. Thank you, Mr. President. Maraming Salamat.

