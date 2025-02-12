Aviation Gamut Reveals an Expanded Selection of Parts Manufacturer Approval Parts to Address Rising Demand

Aviation Gamut

To address supply chain disruptions and a need for alternate parts, ASAP Semiconductor expands its selection of PMA part numbers on Aviation Gamut.

Our focus remains on delivering high-quality components and optimizing our platform’s resources to meet the unique challenges of our diverse customer base” — Joe Faruqui

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAP Semiconductor announced today efforts to expand its selection of Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) offerings that are available through its purchasing platform, Aviation Gamut. As a website serving to market the distributor’s selection of aviation parts that range from hardware and fasteners to electronics and aircraft maintenance tooling, this particular initiative will focus on PMA parts to address rising demand for competitively priced alternatives to OEM components across the industry. As per ASAP Semiconductor, efforts are underway to strategically expand specific product families and listings based on data analytics and market trends.

While PMA parts have generally been popular as a cost-effective alternative to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) options, the current surge in requirements across the aviation industry is primarily a result of continued supply chain issues and disruptions. With many in-demand items now having lead times exceeding 30 to 60 days, airlines, repair stations, and other industry professionals are increasingly turning to suitable alternatives to minimize operational downtime. In recognition of this rising need, ASAP Semiconductor is outfitting Aviation Gamut with a wider selection of PMA parts that are compatible with coverage for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, spanning modern or legacy models alike. This curated inventory is intended to streamline procurement processes, ensuring customers will be able to secure essential components without delays.

ASAP Semiconductor is identifying and addressing demand through its strategic inventory management practices, which include the careful analysis of purchasing habits, industry trends, and airframe data to optimize listings on each website to connect customers with items that are most in need. This approach enables the proactive procurement and stocking of aviation PMA parts with long lead times or obsolete status, ensuring easier access to aircraft maintenance tooling, turbine engine components, cabin crew safety parts, and other in-demand items. Aviation Gamut’s inventory expansion also emphasizes the inclusion of parts that meet stringent aerospace standards, with AS, NAS, and BAC standard parts catalogs all being continuously updated with applicable PMA offerings, providing customers with high-quality alternatives that satisfy rigorous industry requirements. To promote searchability on Aviation Gamut, search tools will be updated to allow for customers to locate newly added PMA parts by FSC, CAGE Code, NSN, part number, part type, and much more. These updates will serve to ensure that Aviation Gamut remains a reliable resource for sourcing essential components for aircraft maintenance tooling, repair, and upgrades.

In addition to expanding its product offerings, ASAP Semiconductor is scaling its internal operations to account for an increased volume of requisitions received across its purchasing platforms. The company is actively hiring and training dedicated sales and customer service representatives with expertise in aviation and defense procurement, upholding a commitment to hands-on assistance with each order. These dedicated professionals will provide personalized assistance throughout quotation, sourcing, and fulfillment, ensuring that customers have access to efficient and reliable support for their procurement needs.

“With Aviation Gamut’s enhanced selection of Parts Manufacturer Approval offerings, we are addressing a critical need within the industry for cost-effective and readily available solutions,” said Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor. “Our focus remains on delivering high-quality components and optimizing our platform’s resources to meet the unique challenges of our diverse customer base.”

As demand for PMA parts and other aviation components continues to grow, Aviation Gamut will remain a vital resource for customers seeking streamlined procurement solutions. To learn more about Aviation Gamut and to stay informed with the latest developments, be sure to visit the website today at https://www.aviationgamut.com/.

About Aviation Gamut

Aviation Gamut is a purchasing platform owned and operated by ASAP Semiconductor, serving to connect customers with a comprehensive range of aviation parts that are sourced from a network of trusted manufacturers and suppliers. Featured stock ranges from hardware and fasteners to electronics and aviation maintenance tooling, with options available for standardized parts, PMA alternatives, and much more. To see if Aviation Gamut is the right choice for your needs, explore the website or get in touch with ASAP Semiconductor staff to discuss needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.