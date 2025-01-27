Transport and communications statistics for the whole year and December of 2024
MACAU, January 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 253,182 as at end-2024, up by 0.5% year-on-year. For the whole year of 2024, cross-border vehicular traffic (9,194,986 trips), passenger ferry trips (79,599 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (56,595 trips) rose by 25.8%, 17.5% and 44.4% year-on-year respectively. As at end-2024, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,448,713) and internet subscribers (774,678) showed respective growth of 5.4% and 7.4% year-on-year.
In 2024, new registration of motor vehicles went up by 7.7% year-on-year to 12,900 (including 4,045 electric vehicles); of which, light automobiles increased by 33.5% to 7,352 (2,020 of them were electric), whereas heavy motorcycles declined by 22.5% to 4,267 (944 of them were electric). In December, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 6.2% year-on-year to 1,038 (391 of them were electric). For the whole year of 2024, traffic accidents grew by 14.4% year-on-year to 15,510, which resulted in 5 deaths and 5,341 injuries; besides, number of traffic accidents in December slid by 9.8% year-on-year to 1,118, with 3 persons killed and 343 persons injured.
For the whole year of 2024, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 25.8% year-on-year to 9,194,986 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 26% year-on-year to 8,597,552; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (1,580,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (1,488,000) went up by 20% and 33.6% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land soared by 65.7% year-on-year to 70,376 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (69,493 tonnes) accounting for 98.7%. In December, cross-border vehicular traffic (852,315 trips) increased by 21% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (6,599 tonnes) swelled by 17.6%.
In 2024, passenger ferry trips totalled 79,599, up by 17.5% year-on-year. Gross weight of port containerized cargo fell by 1.1% year-on-year to 194,840 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (95,817 tonnes) dropped by 16.7% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (99,023 tonnes) swelled by 20.6%. In December, number of passenger ferry trips climbed by 2.1% year-on-year to 6,650, while gross weight of port containerized cargo went down by 5.5% to 16,566 tonnes.
For the whole year of 2024, arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totalled 56,595 trips, a rise of 44.4% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 69.3% year-on-year to 108,001 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (5,304 tonnes), outward cargo (97,683 tonnes) and transit cargo (5,015 tonnes) registered respective increases of 0.7%, 71.8% and 199.5%. In December, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went up by 10.5% year-on-year to 4,956 trips, and gross weight of air cargo swelled by 19.4% to 9,931 tonnes.
There were 81,696 fixed-line telephone subscribers as at end-2024, down by 6.7% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 5.4% year-on-year to 1,448,713; postpaid subscribers (1,042,680) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (406,033) rose by 4.2% and 8.7% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 774,678 at end-2024, an increase of 7.4% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in 2024 grew by 4% year-on-year to 1.77 billion hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in December rose by 3.1% to 146 million hours.
