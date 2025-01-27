Battery Metals Market Tomorrow’s Advantage Gaining Insights from Future Market Size Analysis

Battery Metals Industry Overview

Increased demand for batteries across consumer electronics, healthcare, educational institutions, and energy storage applications drives regional growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global battery metals market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, as well as the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHVs). Additionally, advancements in the renewable energy sector contribute to the market’s expansion.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7544 Market Report HighlightsAllied Market Research published a report titled “Battery Metals Market by Metals Type (Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, and Others) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Mobility, Energy Storage Systems, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report:- The global battery metals market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2019.- It is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.- Key Market Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesDrivers:- Increased demand for consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.- Growing adoption of EVs, HEVs, and PHVs.- Rapid advancements in renewable energy technologies.Restraints:- Risks related to the security of supply chains.Opportunities:- Investments in electrification of remote and rural areas.- Rising energy efficiency requirements in modern consumer gadgets.Market Segment InsightsBy Type:-Lithium:- Held nearly two-fifths of the market share in 2019.- Dominance attributed to the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in EVs and consumer electronics.Nickel:- Expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.- Increasing use in common battery types such as nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal hydride for EVs and storage applications.By Application:Consumer Electronics:- Accounted for nearly two-fifths of the market revenue in 2019.- Growth driven by high demand for smartphones, laptops, and tablets.Energy Storage Systems:- Projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5%.- Rising demand for backup power solutions boosts this segment.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific:- Accounted for more than two-thirds of the market in 2019.- Growth attributed to the presence of key industry players and abundant manufacturing facilities.Europe:- Forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7%.- Increased demand for batteries across consumer electronics, healthcare, educational institutions, and energy storage applications drives regional growth.Key Players in the Industry- Norlisk Nickel- Albemarle Corporation- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.- Vale- China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.- Glencore International AG- SQM S.A.- Gan Feng Lithium Co., Ltd.- Umicore- Tianqi Lithium𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/battery-metals-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.