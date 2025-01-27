Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault/Unlawful Restraint

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3000551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/26/25 at approximately 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stellar Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Donald Dick

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/26/25 at approximately 2145 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a report of a domestic assault in Williamstown. Subsequent investigation revealed that Donald Dick had caused bodily injury to a household member. Dick was subsequently taken into custody and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.