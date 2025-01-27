Berlin Barracks- Domestic Assault/Unlawful Restraint
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000551
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/26/25 at approximately 2145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stellar Rd, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Donald Dick
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/26/25 at approximately 2145 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a report of a domestic assault in Williamstown. Subsequent investigation revealed that Donald Dick had caused bodily injury to a household member. Dick was subsequently taken into custody and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
