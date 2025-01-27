Telecom Service Assurance Market to Hit USD 22.6 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Expanding Networks and Digitalization

The telecom service assurance market is growing rapidly due to expanding networks, digitalization efforts, and rising demand for service reliability.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Telecom Service Assurance Market was valued at USD 9.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3679 Keyplayers:Nokia (Nokia AVA, Nokia NetGuard)Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei SmartCare, Huawei U2020)Ericsson (Ericsson Expert Analytics, Ericsson Network IQ)NEC Corporation (NetCracker Service Assurance, NEC iPASOLINK)Amdocs (Amdocs SmartOps, Amdocs CES)IBM Corporation (IBM Netcool, IBM SevOne)Comarch S.A. (Comarch Service Assurance, Comarch OSS Suite)Accenture (Accenture Intelligent Operations, Accenture Network Assurance)Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (TCS Digital Service Assurance, TCS HOBS)EXFO Inc. (EXFO Nova, EXFO Active Testing)Telecom Service Assurance Market Drives Growth Amid Expanding Network Initiatives and Digitalization EffortsThe telecom service assurance market is seeing substantial growth, fueled by government initiatives to improve telecom infrastructure and connectivity. In 2023, mobile data traffic experienced a 47% rise, primarily driven by the growing use of 5G and the swift proliferation of Internet of Things devices. The International Telecommunication Union indicated that by the end of 2023, 5.4 billion individuals were online, with 40% depending on mobile networks. Governments globally are putting money into digitalization initiatives, including the USD 65 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, along with the EU's Digital Decade plan, which seeks to extend 5G coverage to 80% of the populace by 2025.As governments improve network capacity, the need for telecom service assurance increases to guarantee quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Communication firms are under growing pressure to comply with regulatory demands, resulting in greater investments in assurance solutions. These solutions are essential for sustaining contemporary networks, guaranteeing service provision, and responding to increasing technological challenges.Solution Segment Dominates Telecom Service Assurance MarketIn 2023, the solution segment led the telecom service assurance market, representing 61% of global revenue. The expanding intricacy of telecom networks and the rising need for real-time monitoring and analytics solutions are major factors behind this growth. Additionally, regulatory demands are urging telecom operators to enhance service quality. For instance, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India implemented tougher service quality standards in 2023, mandating telecom operators to address network outages and congestion in 30 minutes. These regulations are driving the need for telecom service assurance solutions capable of automating fault detection, conducting root cause analysis, and guaranteeing thorough network performance monitoring.Fixed Operator Segment Leads Telecom Service Assurance MarketIn 2023, the fixed operator segment held the largest share of the telecom service assurance market. Fixed broadband subscriptions soared past 1.35 billion, reflecting a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to the ITU. The segment's supremacy is linked to the dependable and fast internet services offered by fiber optic and various fixed broadband technologies, particularly in densely populated urban regions. Government spending on the expansion of fixed broadband networks is increasing, as China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has noted a greater than 20% year-over-year rise in optical fiber installations for 2023. Aiming for 95% broadband coverage by 2025, these initiatives are driving the need for service assurance tools that guarantee the dependability of fixed broadband services.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3679 North America Leads Telecom Service Assurance Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing RegionIn 2023, North America accounted for 35% of the telecom service assurance market, propelled by initial 5G uptake and significant public funding for network infrastructure. The $42 billion investment by the U.S. Federal Government in broadband expansion through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is improving the country's broadband network. Furthermore, major telecom companies are improving their service assurance abilities to handle more intricate networks.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the telecom service assurance market. This expansion is driven by investments in 5G networks and broadband infrastructure in China, India, and South Korea. In 2023, China announced the setup of 2.1 million 5G base stations, reaching more than 75% of the population. India's BharatNet initiative, designed to link 250,000 rural villages to high-speed broadband, is additionally fostering the swift market growth in the region.Recent Developments in the Telecom Service Assurance MarketJuly 2024: Nokia unveiled an upgraded version of its AVA AI-powered telecom service assurance platform, integrating machine learning to automate network operations and enhance service quality.March 2024: ServiceNow and NVIDIA expanded their partnership by introducing Now Assist for Telecommunications Service Management on the Now Platform, leveraging NVIDIA AI to optimize AI-driven, automated telecom operations.March 2024: Huawei launched a new 5G service assurance solution in collaboration with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, aimed at improving network performance and visibility across both fixed broadband and mobile networks.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/telecom-service-assurance-market-3679 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 