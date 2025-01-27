Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market to reach $1.5 billion by 2030 | Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, Strauss Surgical

global optical fibers in endoscopy market 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global optical fibers in endoscopy market generated $869.02 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Alarming rise in prevalence of disorders such as colorectal cancer & neurological disorders, rise in government & private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of key players are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market during the forecast period.Request Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4461 Optical fibers in endoscope are narrow tubes of fibers used to transmit light into the patient's body. Non-coherent fiber optic bundles transmit the light to a specific area, whereas coherent fiber optic bundle transmits the final image, which is then examined by the doctor.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market based on material, type, and region.By Type:Rigid endoscopyFlexible endoscopyBy Material:Glass optic fibers (GOF) in endoscopyPlastic optic fibers (POF) in endoscopyBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4461 North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Cognetix Medical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Happersberger Otopront GmbH, Pentax Medical, Olympus Corporation, Vimex SP.Z O.O (Vimex Endoscopy), Strauss Surgical, and Xion GmbH.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the optical fibers in endoscopy market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing optical fibers in endoscopy market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the optical fibers in endoscopy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global optical fibers in endoscopy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now Discount):Angiography Devices Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Angiography-devices-market ENT Disorder Treatment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ent-disorder-treatment-market Blood Stream Infection Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-stream-infection-testing-market Operating Room Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/operating-room-management-market About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 