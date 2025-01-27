Transport on jet fuel secured for OR Tambo International Airport

The National Department of Transport is today pleased to announce that the fuels industry and its stakeholders have in total secured 121.1 million litres of jet fuel needed at the O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) until the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) refinery opens its doors at the end of February 2025.

This announcement follows an urgent meeting convened by the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy last Friday the 24th of January 2025, with relevant fuel industry stakeholders to resolve jet fuel shortages.

The meeting was attended by Airport Company South Africa (ACSA), Fuel Industry Association of South Africa (FIASA) and SASOL. The aim was to resolve jet fuel shortages that were threatening to disrupt flight operations at OR Tambo International Airport in February 2025.

The cause of the anticipated fuel shortages was the shutdown of the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF), which caught fire on the 4th of January 2025.

This led to some airlines having to make alternative arrangements to secure fuel at Windhoek, King Shaka Airport and other destinations at considerable inconvenience to passengers and crew.

On Monday, last week, the fuels industry indicated to ACSA that it had secured 50 million litres of jet fuel from various suppliers and on Friday, an additional 71.1 million litres were secured which brings the total to 121.1 million litres of jet fuel for OR Tambo.

The above total will be imported through the Port of Durban via three vessels expected to arrive on 01 February and 10 February 2025.

The meeting agreed that all parties will work on a logistics plan to ensure the imported fuel supply moves from the Port of Durban to OR Tambo in time for airline needs. An update on these logistics plans will be presented to the Minister on Friday 31 January 2025.

Parties agreed it is necessary to build a fuel reserve to serve as a critical safety buffer for unforeseen circumstances such as delays, diversions, or unexpected changes in flight conditions. In this regard ACSA will engage the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources and its entities.

Minister Creecy has expressed her appreciation to passengers, businesses and stakeholders for their patience during this period of unforeseen difficulty and apologises for the inconvenience caused.

