Minister Maropene Ramokgopa on President Cyril Ramaphosa signing into law the Expropriation Bill

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa signing into law the Expropriation Bill, stating that it signals an unequivocal step in South Africa’s spatial transformation.

Over the past few years, the South African Government has been implementing measures to transform the spatial geography of South Africa. This has seen the introduction of the National Spatial Development Framework, which was championed by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

The Spatial Development Framework aims to address South Africa’s historical spatial imbalances by providing guidance and coordinating policies, plans and programmes which impact on spatial planning, land development and land use in the country. The Expropriation Bill will assist in the implementation of the Spatial Development Framework through its legislation on how the State can expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa says, “The National Spatial Development Framework sets out the goals for spatial planning in South Africa which cannot be complete without access to land. The signing into law of the Expropriation Bill means that we can reach the goals of spatial planning in both urban and rural areas.”

The Minister adds, “The National Development Plan 2030 speaks of the need to address inequities in the land market that make it difficult for the poor to access the benefits of life in towns and cities. The Expropriation Bill will assist in the implementation of measures to attain spatial justice for communities as we continue our efforts to build a better life for our people.”

The Minister further states, “Following the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law by the President, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will engage with other government departments on how to maximise this opportunity to drive real and sustainable transformation that leaves no one behind.”

Media enquiries:

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Ministry Spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana

Cel: 064 802 3003

E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

E-mail: Lawrence@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates