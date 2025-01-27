Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis in South Asia & Oceania is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2034

Comprehensive analysis of the Industrial Fastener industry in South Asia and Oceania, highlighting market trends, key players, and future growth prospects.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales of industrial fasteners in South Asia and Oceania are expected to reach US$ 2.2 billion in 2024 and grow to US$ 3.8 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.6% over the next decade (2024-2034).The demand for industrial fasteners in the region is primarily driven by sectors such as automotive, industrial machinery, electronics, and construction. Economic growth in South Asia and Oceania is leading to increased demand for enhanced public infrastructure, including roads, harbors, airports, and railway networks. Additionally, government investments in commercial and residential building projects are expected to boost regional fastener production, benefiting existing manufacturers.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9456 Country-wise InsightsThailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to see strong demand for industrial fasteners in the South Asia and Oceania region, driven by robust industrialization, infrastructure development, and a dynamic manufacturing sector.In India, industrial fastener sales are experiencing significant growth, fueled by several factors. The country's expanding manufacturing sector, especially in automotive, construction, electronics, and machinery, is increasing the demand for industrial fasteners. Additionally, India's infrastructure development projects, such as smart cities, highways, airports, and railway networks, are further boosting the demand for these fasteners.Category-wise InsightsSteel is a fundamental material in the fastener industry, widely used across various sectors. Stainless steel and alloy steel are key variants, each contributing to diverse applications. Ongoing advancements in industrial fasteners have led to the development of innovative alloys, enhancing the performance and durability of fasteners, especially in demanding environments. These innovations aim to improve resilience and functionality in challenging conditions.Alloy steel plays a vital role in industrial fasteners due to its exceptional properties that meet various manufacturing requirements. By combining different metals with iron, alloy steel offers superior strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion and wear, outperforming traditional carbon steel fasteners.In the industrial fastener market, alloy steel is preferred for applications requiring high tensile strength and reliable performance, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, machinery, and infrastructure projects. These fasteners are designed to withstand heavy loads, high temperatures, and harsh environmental conditions, making them ideal for critical, high-demand applications.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis in South Asia & OceaniaKey players in the Industrial fastener sales in South Asia & Oceania are Hilti Corporation, Acument Global Technologies, Arconic Fastening Systems and Ring, Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited, Hylton Parker FastenersCompetitive LandscapeInnovation in fastener technology is a key driving force in the industry. Companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop advanced fasteners with enhanced strength, durability, and corrosion resistance, meeting the demanding standards of industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction.Adapting to evolving government regulations, trade policies, and tariffs across various countries in the region is crucial for maintaining growth and competitiveness.In March 2023, Hilti announced a strategic collaboration with Canvas, a company specializing in construction robots. Canvas developed an innovative robotic solution for drywalling, transforming construction methods.In November 2021, MISUMI Group Inc. expanded its Indian subsidiary, increasing its warehouse floor space by around 60% compared to its previous location. Segmentation of Industrial Fasteners Study in South Asia & OceaniaBy Material :Alloy SteelStainless SteelBy Type :NutsBoltsScrewsWashersAnchorsNailsDowel PinsRivetsBy Sales Channel :OnlineOfflineBy End Use :ChemicalsPetrochemicalsMarineAutomotivePower GenerationConstructionAerospace & DefenseMiningAgricultureBy Country :ChinaIndiaThailandIndonesiaMalaysiaAustraliaNew ZealandRest of South Asia & OceaniaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: High Carbon Steel Grit Market : Size was valued at US$ 2,464.3 million in 2024 and will expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% to end up at US$ 4,169.6 million by 2034 Synthetic Hydrotalcite Market : Size was valued at US$ 377.2 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.6% to end up at US$ 591.4 Million by 2034.

