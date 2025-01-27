TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Welcomes Five Distinguished Specialists to its Medical Team

Leading South Texas orthopedic practice expands pain management, podiatry, and sports medicine expertise.

Leading South Texas orthopedic practice expands pain management, podiatry, and sports medicine expertise.

SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine , the largest orthopedic care practice in South Texas, announces the addition of five specialists to its medical team, further expanding its comprehensive care offerings across the region.The new physicians bring diverse expertise to TSAOG’s established practice. Dr. Patrick Ahern, fellowship-trained in pain medicine at the University of California, Irvine, specializes in multidisciplinary pain management, including advanced treatments like spinal cord stimulation and radiofrequency ablation.Board-certified podiatrist Dr. Cory J. Moczygemba, trained at Barry University and Baylor Scott and White, focuses on comprehensive foot and ankle care, including minimally invasive bunion surgery and diabetic foot management. He serves patients at the New Braunfels and Ridgewood facilities.The sports medicine team grows with three fellowship-trained surgeons. Dr. Richard Nauert, educated at Texas A&M and Mayo Clinic, specializes in complex knee and shoulder procedures. Dr. Harrison Scofield, trained at the Steadman Hawkins Clinic, brings joint preservation and reconstruction expertise. Dr. Christopher J. Tucker, board-certified with specialized training from the John A. Feagin, Jr. Sports Medicine Fellowship at Westpoint, offers advanced arthroscopic techniques and joint replacement procedures.TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine continues its proud tradition of excellent musculoskeletal care in San Antonio and South Texas by welcoming these excellent physicians to its team.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.