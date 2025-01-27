NEBRASKA, January 27 - CONTACT:

Two Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District provided the following two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: D. Brandon Brinegar and Kane Michael Ramsey, both of Kearney.

The Ninth Judicial District consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Kearney. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Judge Ryan Carson to federal court.