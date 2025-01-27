Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,154 in the last 365 days.

Two Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

NEBRASKA, January 27 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Two Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

 

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District provided the following two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: D. Brandon Brinegar and Kane Michael Ramsey, both of Kearney.

The Ninth Judicial District consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Kearney. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Judge Ryan Carson to federal court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more