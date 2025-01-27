Derby Barracks / VAPO / DUI #2
CASE#: 25A5000426
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/25/25 @ 0022 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Riegel Road, Coventry
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, DUI #2
ACCUSED: Terry Degreenia
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/25/25 at approximately 0022, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order that occurred on Riegel Road in the Town of Coventry, VT. Troopers responded and subsequent investigation revealed Degreenia had an active Abuse Prevention Order which he violated. Troopers placed Degreenia under arrest and took him into custody. While in custody Troopers observed multiple indicators of Impairment and discovered Degreenia had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Degreenia was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Degreenia was held on $2500 bail and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2500
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
