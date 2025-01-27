Derby Barracks / VAPO / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000426

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/25/25 @ 0022 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Riegel Road, Coventry

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, DUI #2

ACCUSED: Terry Degreenia

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/25/25 at approximately 0022, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order that occurred on Riegel Road in the Town of Coventry, VT. Troopers responded and subsequent investigation revealed Degreenia had an active Abuse Prevention Order which he violated. Troopers placed Degreenia under arrest and took him into custody. While in custody Troopers observed multiple indicators of Impairment and discovered Degreenia had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Degreenia was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Degreenia was held on $2500 bail and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2500

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov