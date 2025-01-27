CBP is taking decisive measures under President Trump’s orders in response to Colombia

At ports of entry, the Office of Field Operations has commenced enhanced inspections of flights, private aircraft, and cargo to and from Colombia. CBP has already denied boarding to flagged visa holders and in coordination with the Department of State, and is enforcing the travel ban on Colombian officials. CBP is prepared to act swiftly in support of its national security mission.

