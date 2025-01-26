Arrest Made in Southwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects for an armed assault in Southwest.

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, Seventh District officers responded to the 100 block of Darrington Street, Southwest, for the report of an assault. The suspects knocked on the door of a residence, offering free trash removal. When the victim refused, the suspects produced a weapon and assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

Responding officers observed the suspects and quickly stopped them. The suspects were positively identified and was placed under arrest. 20-year-old Pierre Wilson, of Southeast, DC, and 18-year-old Zion Douglas, of Southwest, DC, were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25011810

###