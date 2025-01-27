Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Poss. of Meth

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25B2000427

Sergeant Austin Soule                     

STATION:  Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  1/25/25 at approximately 0042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Route 107,  Royalton

VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine

 

ACCUSED: Stephen Kondi

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Randolph, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 25, 2025, at approximately 0042 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Route 107 in the town of Royalton, county of Windsor, Vermont. During the investigation, the operator, Stephen Kondi (48), was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Kondi was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing. Kondi was cited to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours and then released on citation.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/25 at 0830 hours         

COURT:  Windsor County

LODGED:  N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

 

 

