Royalton Barracks / Poss. of Meth
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000427
Sergeant Austin Soule
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 1/25/25 at approximately 0042 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 107, Royalton
VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine
ACCUSED: Stephen Kondi
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 25, 2025, at approximately 0042 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Route 107 in the town of Royalton, county of Windsor, Vermont. During the investigation, the operator, Stephen Kondi (48), was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Kondi was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing. Kondi was cited to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on April 1, 2025, at 0830 hours and then released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
