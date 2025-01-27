Karen Floyd’s ELYSIAN to Host Exclusive Launch Event for Spring 2025 Philanthropy and Fashion Issue

Elysian Logo (Image credit: ELYSIAN) (Image Credit: ELYSIAN Magazine)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELYSIAN Magazine, a leading voice celebrating women’s empowerment, philanthropy, and style, invites you to an exclusive launch event for its highly anticipated 2025 Spring Philanthropy and Fashion issue. The evening will feature thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and a celebration of creativity and giving back.This event, to be held Thursday, February 6th, 2025 at the National Arts Club in Gramercy Park South, New York City will unveil ELYSIAN’s latest issue, which highlights inspiring women and initiatives at the intersection of philanthropy and fashion. As part of the celebration, guests will engage in meaningful conversations with key contributors and enjoy an elegant evening in one of New York City’s most iconic cultural venues.Highlights of the event will include an exclusive first look at ELYSIAN Magazine’s 2025 Spring issue, themed around the transformative power of philanthropy and fashion, Insights from Karen Floyd and Dr. Christina Rahm on the role of women in driving global change.In addition, the evening will see the premiere of ELYSIAN’s latest documentary, “Catwalk Furbaby” which chronicles the efforts of this inspired philanthropic exercise to bring together fashion in support of the cause of animal welfare. The charitable organizations represented on the runway for the 2024 event were grouped into five categories:Animal Charities: Companion Animal Alliance, Animal Advocates of Barnwell County, Animal Ashram, Operation Kindness, NYC Second Chance Rescue, Spartanburg Humane, Rescue Dogs Rock.Children’s Charities: Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, Center for Family Services Palm Beach County, Charleston Alternative to Detention, Original Six Foundation.Environmental Charities: Rahm Foundation.Service Charities: Marley’s Mutts / Pawsitive Change Program, Guns Garin Memorial Foundation, Honoring America’s Veterans, Red Cross, WLS Foundation.Women’s Charities: New York Women’s Foundation, Nebras Hayek Foundation, Silent Tears, Silverstein Dream Foundation.Twenty-One models – wearing outfits designed by fashion designers such as Nicole Miller & Canine Cashmere, D'Marsh Couture (Glenroy March), Pelush (Anna Tagliabue), Yulia Fashion House (Yulia Boozer), Christina Strayer, Queen of Sparkles (Jaime Glas Odom), Levi-i-Rosa (Ulia Volosovich), Tommy Hilfiger, Any Old Iron, Halim Flowers, Caryna Nina, Brooke Wilder Atelier (Gina Marie Roberts), Johnathan Kayne, VirSal, Pitaya (Nataliya Kerechanin), Halynka Shunevych, Ashley Plasse, Shernett Swaby, Salacious Fruit (Alex Foxsworth) and Ese Azenabor graced the runway with a four-legged companion.In addition, Dr. Kimberly Word will be joining the evening, launching her exciting new wellness venture, Blissfully Living by Dr. Kimberly Word. Kimberly has been studying the law of attraction for a number of years. The Law of attraction is about energy – simply put, “like attracts like”. Positive thoughts naturally attract positive experiences, while negative thoughts attract negative experiences. The best indication of your vibrational state is what is showing up in your life. Kimberly’s new venture aims to change minds through her unique approach.Networking opportunities with leading innovators and changemakers and Gourmet hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails inspired by the magazine’s spring aesthetic.This event is made possible through the generous support of DRC Ventures, ROOT Brands, and Blissfully Living, each recognized for their innovative contributions to health, sustainability, and lifestyle.About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to “Women Inspiring Women,” is a growing print and digital ecosystem for women over 40. Philanthropy is a foundational concept of ELYSIAN, where we believe in the transformative power of “mission-aligned giving.” Our philanthropic arm embodies this vision by supporting charities across five key areas: women, children, service, pets, and the environment. Over the past nine years, ELYSIAN has disbursed more than $16 million to organizations within these vectors, driven by our partners and Circle of Inspiring Women — a network of accomplished female thought leaders — both dedicated to making a meaningful impact. For more information, please visit https://readelysian.com About Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from branding, strategic marketing, buzz building, crisis management, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles. Led by Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits.

