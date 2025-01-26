Qingdao Invites Overseas Chinese Home to Celebrate Chinese New Year

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 26, the Information Office of Qingdao Municipal People's Government issued a Chinese New Year message to overseas Chinese, inviting them to return home for the celebrations and extending festive wishes.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The message conveyed that while winter's chill may linger, it cannot diminish the warmth of longing. Despite the vast distances of mountains and rivers, the bonds of connection remain unbroken. No matter where Qingdao natives find themselves, their hometown cherishes and remembers them fondly. The shared roots of Qingdao residents transcend oceans and mountains, uniting them in a powerful stream of warmth and inspiring all to strive for the glory of their hometown.

As the Chinese New Year approaches, the Qingdao government sincerely welcomes overseas Chinese to return and experience the warmth and charm of home. For those unable to make the journey, heartfelt blessings are sent across the distance, wishing everyone a joyous New Year and great success in all endeavors.

Source: Information Office of Qingdao Municipal People's Government

Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.