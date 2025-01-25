Governor Henry McMaster to Deliver 2025 State of the State Address
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2025 State of the State Address at the State House on Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00 PM. The governor's speech will be streamed live on SCETV's website.
WHO: Gov. McMaster
WHAT: 2025 State of the State Address
WHEN: Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00 PM
WHERE: South Carolina State House, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: SCETV will provide pool coverage, which can be accessed via satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows:
Satellite: SES-02
Txp: K10 Ch: A18
Uplink Frequency: 14191.00 H
Downlink Frequency: 11891.00 V
Bandwidth: 18.00
FEC: 3/4
Data Rate: 18.295
Symbol Rate: 13.235
Roll Of:
MPEG: MPEG-2
Modulaton: DVB-S
Modulaton Std: QPSK
Pilot On: No
Chroma Format: 4:2:0
Video Format: 1080i 60Hz
Encrypton Type:
Encrypton Code:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.