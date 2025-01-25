Governor Henry McMaster to Deliver 2025 State of the State Address

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2025 State of the State Address at the State House on Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00 PM. The governor's speech will be streamed live on SCETV's website.

WHO: Gov. McMaster

WHAT: 2025 State of the State Address

WHEN: Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

