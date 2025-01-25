Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster to Deliver 2025 State of the State Address

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2025 State of the State Address at the State House on Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00 PM. The governor's speech will be streamed live on SCETV's website. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster 

WHAT: 2025 State of the State Address 

WHEN: Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Note: SCETV will provide pool coverage, which can be accessed via satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows:

Satellite: SES-02

Txp: K10 Ch: A18

Uplink Frequency: 14191.00 H

Downlink Frequency: 11891.00 V

Bandwidth: 18.00

FEC: 3/4

Data Rate: 18.295

Symbol Rate: 13.235

Roll Of:

MPEG: MPEG-2

Modulaton: DVB-S

Modulaton Std: QPSK

Pilot On: No

Chroma Format: 4:2:0

Video Format: 1080i 60Hz

Encrypton Type:

Encrypton Code:

