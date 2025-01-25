KTON Targets $6.12 Billion Liquid Staking Opportunity on TON, Tapping Telegram’s 950 Million Users

KTON, Launching February 2025, Poised to Unleash 18X Growth in TON's Liquid Staking Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KTON, an institutional-grade liquid staking protocol incubated by TONX, the leading TON-focused venture studio backed by top VC firms from the Asia-Pacific region, is gearing up for its V1 launch in February 2025. TONX, which recently unveiled a $5M accelerator program to foster innovation within the TON and Telegram ecosystem, is behind TONX API, the leading developer platform trusted by Blum, Catizen, Google Cloud, and over 20 leading projects. TONX is also the force behind Tonkey, a multisig solution managing $400M in assets and adopted by the TON Foundation. KTON is set to enter the United States and global markets, bringing its enterprise-grade liquid staking solution to institutional and retail users.

Telegram recently announced it will exclusively support The Open Network (TON) for its blockchain ecosystem. KTON is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth as it is being built specifically for TON users. Building on TONX’s success in the API and security space, KTON is positioned to capture the $6.12 billion TON liquid staking market opportunity.

KTON allows users to stake TON while receiving $KTON, unlocking liquidity without sacrificing staking rewards. Unlike existing solutions that often concentrate risk or lack robust standardization, KTON provides institutional-grade security tailored for family offices, trusts, and exchanges. Users can start staking with as little as 1 TON, and there is no lock-up period.

Unlocking TON's $6.12B Liquid Staking Market Potential

Liquid staking has transformed blockchain ecosystems with Lido Finance dominating Ethereum's LST market at $30B TVL. KTON aims to capture similar potential in TON's nascent LST market, currently valued at $377M.

“Our research reveals TON's LST ratio matches Solana at 10% of staked tokens, yet TON's total staking rate is merely 13.7% versus Solana's 69%, indicating a 5x growth potential. Furthermore, if TON's LST ratio reaches Ethereum's 36%, the market could surge 18X, unlocking an additional $6.12B in value,” said Dr. Awesome Doge, founder of TONX and KTON. “KTON aims to bridge this gap by providing the infrastructure needed to unlock this liquidity and drive TON’s DeFi expansion.”

KTON's staking service will unlock liquidity, enabling seamless integration with leading TON native DEXs and protocols, and more DeFi giants which are entering TON like Ethena and Curve Finance. This offers TON users flexible and stable yield strategies through various DeFi opportunities while maintaining staking rewards.

"TONX's triumph is a powerful testament to why KTON has solidified its place as a trusted pillar in the ecosystem," said Howard Peng of TON Ventures.





Staking Ratios of Solana, Ethereum, and TON | TONX





Distribution of TON Staking (Total Issuance in USD) | TONX

KTON Sets New Standards for TON Liquid Staking Infrastructure

KTON is addressing the critical challenges of existing liquid staking solutions, such as concentration risks and lack of standardization, by introducing a decentralized protocol with institutional-grade security.

To further enhance accessibility, KTON is launching a Telegram Mini App designed for the platform’s 950M users in a move to bridge DeFi adoption and mainstream accessibility. By integrating liquid staking directly within Telegram, KTON simplifies the process, ensuring that anyone can participate with ease. This innovative approach positions KTON to drive the widespread adoption of TON blockchain technology, expanding its reach in the US market and globally.

The platform’s roadmap goes beyond staking rewards. Following the launch of KTON V1, the planned upgrade will introduce a dual-token model featuring $KTON and a new governance token. This system allows $KTON holders to earn rewards while actively participating in KTON DAO governance.

Unlock Your Yield with KTON, Launching February 2025

KTON is poised to seize the $6.12 billion market potential in TON's liquid staking ecosystem with its enterprise-grade staking services. Launching this February, KTON provides the most secure and user-friendly solutions for both retail and institutional clients, enabling them to unlock liquidity, maximize staking rewards, and confidently participate in TON’s thriving DeFi ecosystem. KTON’s commitment to security, combined with a decentralized governance structure, makes KTON a trusted choice for staking at scale.

For partnerships and customized solutions, contact: contact@kton.io

About KTON

KTON is a next-generation liquid staking protocol built for the TON ecosystem, designed to unlock liquidity for both retail and institutional users. Through its liquid staking token $KTON, users can participate in TON's growing DeFi ecosystem while earning staking rewards. Combining institutional-grade security with decentralized governance and seamless Telegram integration, KTON aims to drive TON's ecosystem growth and mass adoption.

About TONX

Founded in 2021, TONX is a SuperApp platform layer driving the new Web3 economy. As a cornerstone of the TON ecosystem, it delivers powerful tools like TONX API, a trusted RPC solution integrated with over 20 leading projects, and Tonkey, a secure multi-signature wallet managing over $400 million in assets.

