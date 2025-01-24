When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 24, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 24, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – soy Company Name: TS FOOD PACKAGING Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Wabash Valley Farms, Rural King Product Description: Product Description Bacon flavor popcorn seasoning

Company Announcement

TS Food Packaging is recalling its “Rural King” and “Wabash Valley Farms” Bacon Seasoning due to the presence of an undeclared soy ingredient. People who have allergies to products containing soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled “Bacon Seasonings” were distributed nationwide via E-commerce and retail stores.

The product is packaged in 4.2 oz plastic jars with lot numbers 17324s,27824s, and 30324s, along with 1oz sample gift packets marked with lot numbers 16524SP, 16624SP, 23424SP, 26324SP, 26424SP, 26724SP, 20624S, 20724S.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered via a manufacturing quality verification that the soy containing ingredient was a substitute provided by a supplier without notification of the presence of Soy. Subsequent investigation indicated the problem was caused by a substitution review process gap between the supplier and their customer base, corrective actions are in place to prevent recurrence.

Consumers who have purchased Rural King or Wabash Valley Farms Bacon Seasonings packages are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 262-763-9434 between the hours of 8 am to 4 pm (central) or via email at mail@tsfoodpackaging.com.