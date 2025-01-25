Juneau Jury Convicts Eric Mann for Sex Abuse of Minor

January 24, 2025

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Today, a Juneau jury convicted 66-year-old Eric Mann on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree.

At trial, the evidence showed that the victim A.N. was sexually assaulted when she was approximately 10 years old by Mann, who was approximately 60 years old at the time. A.N. testified at trial about a single incident where she got up during the night to use the bathroom. Mann regularly visited the victim’s house to socialize with the victim’s father, drinking and playing video games. Mann entered the bathroom, prevented A.N. from leaving and proceeded to touch her chest and torso before penetrating her vaginally with his finger. The victim did not report the incident until approximately three years later when she disclosed what had happened to her best friend K.P. The friend, K.P., then relayed what she had heard to the victim’s mother, who then contacted the Juneau Police Department to make a report.

Superior Court Judge Larry Woolford presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for June 13, 2025. Mann faces up to 35 years of imprisonment. Assistant District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum prosecuted this case. This case was investigated by the Juneau Police Department; paralegal Marley Hettinger assisted with the trial.

CONTACT: Juneau Assistant District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum at (907) 465-3620 or Jessalyn.gillum@alaska.gov

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.