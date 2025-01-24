Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 2024 Year-End Results

RUSTON, La., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Next Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: CTUY), the holding company of Century Next Bank, with $869.4 million in assets, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Performance

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had net income after tax of $12.14 million compared to net income of $6.75 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $5.39 million or 79.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $6.72 per basic and $6.69 per diluted share compared to $3.77 per basic and diluted share reported for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Bill Hogan, President & CEO commented, “We are pleased to report an outstanding year of strong growth in assets and deposits as well as a record year in earnings that far exceeded our expectations. We are very thankful for our customer relationships and for our staff for their dedication to serving our customers’ needs consistently. In addition, our strong financial performance has once again increased shareholder value through increased earnings per share and an increased book value per share. We look forward to 2025 as we continue to build on the record success of 2024.”

Balance Sheet

Overall, total assets increased by $103.5 million or 13.5% to $869.4 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $765.9 million at December 31, 2023.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased from $105.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $125.7 million at December 31, 2024 for an increase of $20.7 million or 19.7%. Investment securities, primarily available-for-sale, increased by $62.4 million to $98.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $36.1 million at December 31, 2023. The growth in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale investment securities for the year ending December 31, 2024 continues to add strength to the Company’s liquidity position.

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and allowance for credit losses, including loans held for sale, increased $18.2 million or 3.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023. Total net loans at December 31, 2024 were $605.4 million compared to $587.2 million at December 31, 2023. Of total net loans outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2024, loans secured by commercial real estate increased $16.7 million, residential construction loans increased $8.1 million, multi-family real estate loans increased $1.8 million, home equity lines of credit increased $497,000, land loans increase $404,000, and commercial and consumer non-real estate loans increased a combined $346,000. The increases were offset by decreases of $6.1 million in agricultural real estate loans, $2.4 million in residential 1-4 family loans, $575,000 in residential 1-4 family - held for sale, and $6,000 in agricultural non-real estate loans for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Deposit growth was strong for the year ended December 31, 2024 as total deposits increased by $90.6 million or 13.3% to $770.7 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $680.1 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking increased $85.9 million, interest-bearing checking increased $9.4 million, and money market increased $6.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increases were offset by decreases of $8.2 million in time deposits and $3.3 million in savings accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total long-term borrowings remained the same at $8.5 million at December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $33.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This was an increase of $8 million, or 31.8%. Of the increase of $8.0 million in net interest income, total interest income, including loan fees recognized, was up by $10.0 million offset by an increase in total interest expense of $2.0 million the year ended December 31, 2024.

Several key operating ratios increased for the year ending December 31, 2024 compared to the year ending December 31, 2023 as displayed in the following table:

Years Ended December 31 Select Operating Ratios 2024 2023 Average Yield on Interest-Earning Assets 6.12 % 5.69 % Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3.38 % 2.91 % Net Interest Margin 4.16 % 3.70 %

The increase in yield on earning assets and cost of interest-bearing liabilities were both the result of continuing increases in rates from new and renewing assets and liabilities over the comparative periods. The net interest margin improved significantly for the year ending December 31, 2024 compared to the year ending December 31, 2023.

For the year ending December 31, 2024, a provision for credit losses of $420,000 compared to $262,000 for the year ending December 31,2023.

Total non-interest income amounted to $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $89,000 or 2.7%. The increase was primarily from increased service charges on deposit accounts and net gain on sale of loans. The increase was offset by losses on sale of foreclosed assets and a decrease in other non-interest income.

Total non-interest expense increased by $1.2 million or 6.1% to $20.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2024 compared to $19.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, data processing, audit and examination fees, advertising, and various other operating expenses as compared to December 31, 2023.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, a measure of expense as a percent of total income, decreased substantially to 57.45% for the year ending December 31, 2024 compared to 69.56% for the year ending December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income, as previously discussed above, for the comparative periods was the primarily driver of this reduction of the efficiency ratio.

Other Financial Information

Nonperforming assets, including loans past due 90 days or more, nonaccrual loans, and other foreclosed assets, increased from $2.93 million at December 31, 2023 to $3.98 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.05 million. Total non-performing assets were 0.46% and 0.38% of totals assets as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Allowance for credit losses under CECL was $6.54 million or 1.07% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to $6.05 million or 1.02% of total loans at December 31, 2023. Net recoveries for the year ending December 31, 2024 were $67,000, compared net charge-offs of $20,000 for the year ending December 31, 2023. The ratio of net recoveries to average loans outstanding was 0.011% at December 31, 2024 compared to the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding was 0.003% at December 31, 2023

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets was 1.47% for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase compared to 0.95% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Return on average equity increased from 10.04% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 15.58% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Company Information

Century Next Financial Corporation is the holding company for Century Next Bank (the “Bank”) which conducts business from its main office in Ruston, Louisiana. The Company was formed in 2010 and is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary and is an insured federally-chartered covered savings association subject to the regulatory oversight of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. The Bank is a full-service bank with four locations in Louisiana including two banking offices in Ruston, one banking office in Monroe, one banking office in West Monroe, and three locations in Arkansas including two banking offices in Crossett and one banking office in Hamburg. The Bank emphasizes professional and personal banking service directed primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank provides a full range of banking services including its primary business of real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements

Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) December 31 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,675 $ 104,961 Investment securities 100,623 38,146 Loans, net 605,439 587,213 Other assets 37,663 35,530 TOTAL ASSETS $ 869,400 $ 765,850 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 770,710 $ 680,112 Long-term borrowings 8,454 8,454 Other liabilities 7,174 5,391 Total Liabilities 786,338 693,957 Stockholders' equity 83,062 71,893 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 869,400 $ 765,850 Book Value per share $ 45.10 $ 39.35 Tangible Book Value per share $ 43.38 $ 37.48





Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Years Ended December 31 2024 2023 Interest Income $ 48,492 $ 38,505 Interest Expense 15,480 13,461 Net Interest Income 33,012 25,044 Provision for Credit Losses 420 262 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 32,592 24,782 Noninterest Income 3,400 3,311 Noninterest Expense 20,920 19,723 Income Before Taxes 15,072 8,370 Provision For Income Taxes 2,928 1,618 NET INCOME $ 12,144 $ 6,752 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 6.72 $ 3.77 Diluted $ 6.69 $ 3.77 Key Ratios: Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.47 % 0.95 % Annualized Return on Average Equity 15.58 % 10.04 % Annualized Net Interest Margin 4.16 % 3.70 % Efficiency Ratio 57.45 % 69.56 %

Century Next Financial Corporation Contact Information:

William D. Hogan, President & Chief Executive Officer or

Mark A. Taylor, CPA CGMA, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(318) 255-3733

Company Website: www.cnext.bank

