Today’s Class Announces Daily Automotive Technician Training in Spanish

Screen Shot of Today's Class Disc Brakes Level 3 in Spanish

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s Class, a provider of daily online training and education for the automotive repair industry, has announced the launch of its training program in Spanish. A Spanish version of this press release can be viewed here.

“Our mission at Today’s Class is to remove barriers to effective training for auto shop owners, managers, technicians, and service advisors. Offering our content in Spanish is a big part of that,” said David Boyes, president of Today’s Class. “We pride ourselves on listening to our clients and working to deliver what they need. Many shops in the U.S. have technicians who primarily speak Spanish or serve diverse, multilingual communities. With the technician shortage, providing innovative training in Spanish can help auto shops broaden their pool of potential candidates.”

Due to the extensive amount of existing content on the platform, the translation effort is being completed in phases. In the first phase, Today’s Class has translated content relevant to the largest number of customers. Topics include brakes, lubrication service, tire and wheel service, steering and suspension, and safety. The second phase, planned for 2025, will include translations of electrical systems, engine performance, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and more advanced topics.

At the end of 2024, Today’s Class introduced a new topic in English: Fastener Inspection and Installation. In early 2025, the company will launch three additional topics: Engine Operation, Electrical Foundations, and Service Advisor: Starter Systems. Additional topics in development for release in late spring 2025 include an electrical/electronic diagnostics series, ADAS Static Calibration, Engine Diagnosis, and ADAS for Service Advisors.

As new topics are developed, Today’s Class plans to release Spanish-language versions simultaneously to ensure all auto shop team members—from new hires to seasoned master technicians—can benefit.

“Ongoing education and training are critical for keeping technicians up to date with new automobile technology,” said Daniel Costa of Marin Automotive in Fairfax, California. “The Spanish content from Today’s Class is enhancing our technicians’ understanding of technical concepts while emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and staying sharp every day.”

About Today’s Class

Today’s Class has delivered automotive education since the late 1990s. In 2019, the company launched its groundbreaking solution for the aftermarket. Today’s Class provides consistent, daily, short-form training and education content for every shop team member who could benefit from increased knowledge of technical topics, customer management skills, or business processes—tailored to their individual needs and expertise. Today’s Class is reshaping the industry, moving away from the traditional one-and-done training model to a dynamic, data-driven approach that makes a measurable impact on the automotive aftermarket. For more information, visit www.todaysclass.com.

