Cell Culture Market Is Expected to Reach $36,926.8 Million

Cell culture is a process that involves obtaining cells from animals or plants. The obtained cells are placed in a growth medium. Also, the whole process involves the use of tools, which are called tools. For example, some of the applications include bioreactors, cell culture vessels and others. In addition, bioreactors are used for biological reactions, in which air cells are grown. The global cell culture market size accounted for $16,107.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. Various factors are driving the growth of the cell culture market, including the increase in cancer and the proliferation of cell culture methods. Additionally, other factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing awareness related to the use of cell culture techniques in research and increasing investment related to research. Additionally, the increase in cancer research is another major factor driving the growth of the market. However, the high investment associated with the cell culture business is hindering the growth of the cell culture market. On the other hand, the expected rise in the demand for advanced cell culture technology provides a lucrative opportunity for cell culture market growth. Major market players covered in the report, such as – Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, HiMedia Laboratories. According to the analysts, factors driving the growth of the global cell culture market include the increasing incidence of cancer and the increase in cancer-related research, which involves the use of cell culture methods. By region, the North American market had the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to the ease of cell culture applications and consumption and the presence of many major players and manufacturers. However, the global stem cell culture market in Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of cell culture techniques, developing R&D sector and increasing research funding. The cell culture market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. 